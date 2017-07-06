 

July Green Mountain Care Board Meetings

Jul. 6, 2017, 10:59 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Green Mountain Care Board
June 30, 2017

Contact:
802 505 3055

GREEN MOUNTAIN CARE BOARD MEETINGS IN JULY

Thursday, July 6th: No Board Meeting Scheduled

Thursday, July 13th: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)
ACO Budget Presentations

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier VT

Monday, July 10th at 10:30 am: Certificate of Need Hearing for Southwestern VT Medical Center Dental Home

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier VT

Wednesday, July 19th at 9:00 am: Rate Review Hearing – (MVP Health Care)

Located in Room 11 at the Vermont State House at 115 State Street Montpelier, VT

Thursday, July 20th at 9:00 am: Rate Review Hearing – (Blue Cross Blue Shield)

Located in Room 11 at the Vermont State House at 115 State Street Montpelier, VT

Thursday, July 27th: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)
Hospital Budget Presentation (Preliminary FY18)
GMCB presentation on quality measures in hospital budget’s

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Reminder: All Board meeting presentations are available on the GMCB website: http://gmcboard.vermont.gov/board/meetings. Also, all topics and times listed on this agenda are approximate and subject to change during the meeting. The Board will take up each item at the conclusion of the preceding item and not necessarily at the time listed, unless the agenda specifically states that an item will commence at a time certain.

