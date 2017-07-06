 

Gifford offers skin cancer screenings

Jul. 6, 2017, 8:55 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Gifford
July 3, 2017

Gifford Offers Skin Cancer Screening Clinics
Free clinics scheduled throughout the summer at Gifford community health centers

RANDOLPH –General Surgeon Dr. Ovleto Ciccarelli is offering skin cancer screenings at Gifford’s Community Health Centers throughout the summer. These private screenings are free and open to everyone, not just Gifford patients.

Dr. Ciccarelli notes that early skin cancer warning signs can appear on hard-to-see areas of the body, or in areas that might be difficult to find for the elderly or people living alone. He is concerned about an increase in the number of patients he sees with basal cell carcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, and malignant melanomas.

“Melanoma is curable if caught early, and other skin cancers are more treatable if caught early,” he said. “Vermonters, who are largely fair-skinned and exposed to short intervals of intense sun, are especially vulnerable to skin cancers.”

This thorough, full-body screening will identify any problem areas and Dr. Ciccarelli can suggest follow-up care if needed. To schedule an appointment call 728-2430.

July 11 – Bethel Health Center
July 17 – Chelsea Health Center
July 24 – Gifford Health Center at Berlin (Primary Care)
August 9 – Rochester Health Center
August 16 – Twin River Health Center

