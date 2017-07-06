Farmers urged to track crop losses

News Release — Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets

July 3, 2017

Contact:

Alison Kosakowski

802-272-4547

[email protected]

The recent storms in Vermont were not kind to many of our farmers. The Agency of Agriculture is urging farmers to document any losses from the flash floods. It’s helpful to take pictures and keep detailed records. This information could be valuable for farmers, state and federal officials as they calculate the economic impact of the wet weather this spring and summer.

“This has challenging start to the growing season for our farmers. The torrential rains just added another layer of difficulty for our farmers. It’s important our farmers track their losses,” said Anson Tebbetts.

If you have specific questions, please call the Agency of Agriculture (802) 828-2430 or contact the Farm Service Agency at (802) 658-2803.