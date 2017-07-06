News Release — Vermont HITEC

July 5, 2017

Contact:

Mark Vesosky

Phone: (802) 662-0620

Email: [email protected]

Steven Lutton

Phone: (802) 872-0660

Email: [email protected]

DealerPolicy Partners with Vermont HITEC to Build Insurance Associate Work Force

Applications for Education Program Due August 23, 2017

Colchester, VT: DealerPolicy, an auto insurance search engine company, and Vermont HITEC, a not-for-profit education center, are accepting applications for candidates to train as Insurance Associates for DealerPolicy. Insurance Associates connect with customers purchasing vehicles and assist them with purchasing a competitive insurance policy.

The DealerPolicy program offers no-cost training to the successful applicants, and a competitive wage and benefits. No prior sales or insurance experience is needed to apply, but candidates are required to have a High School diploma or GED. The program will select and enroll up to ten Vermonters into the title of Insurance Associates.

Vermont HITEC has partnered with businesses to employ more than 1,400 individuals in the healthcare, information technology and advanced manufacturing fields. The program is funded in part by the US Department of Labor, the Vermont Department of Labor, and the Vermont Department of Economic Development.

“This apprenticeship program is a great opportunity for unemployed and underemployed Vermonters to gain a marketable skill set and a higher wage job,” said Vermont Department of Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle. “The training, at no cost to participants who need jobs, will open up great career opportunities in the business services field and a better future.”

“We are thrilled about our partnership with the State of Vermont and Vermont HITEC as we move forward with this critical initiative to hire willing and motivated insurance professionals. With continued success, there will be a plethora of exciting career opportunities within the company and keeping these positions local remains a high priority for our company,” said DealerPolicy CEO Travis Fitzgerald. “Without the economic incentives provided by the State of Vermont, which subsidize the increasing costs of training and education, DealerPolicy would have been forced to look outside of Vermont to find qualified applicants. “The economic growth incentives provided by the State of Vermont and the education developed by Vermont HITEC make it much more economically feasible to train, educate, and hire locally as opposed to other regions of the country.”

“We fill the gap between motivated individuals who lack specific job skills and employers looking for well-trained and qualified staff,” said Steven Lutton, Executive Director of Vermont HITEC. “Our goal at Vermont HITEC is to provide motivated Vermont job seekers with the opportunity to acquire the skills needed for great jobs at rapidly growing businesses – this program is an excellent way to match DealerPolicy up with exceptional individuals.”

The deadline for Insurance Associate applications is August 23, 2017. To apply, complete the online application via Vermont HITEC website: www.vthitec.org. For more information or assistance, contact: Rebecca Carter, ITAR Project Leader & Mentor, via email: [email protected] or via phone: 802-872-0660.