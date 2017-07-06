News Release — Cold Hollow to Canada

June 30, 2017

Contact:

Bridget Butler

802-393-4147

[email protected]

FUNDING AVAILABLE FOR LANDOWNERS CONSERVING LAND

IN NORTHERN GREEN MOUNTAINS

Cold Hollow to Canada announces Land Conservation Fund

Montgomery, VT – Cold Hollow to Canada is pleased to announce funding available to landowners interested in conserving land in northern Vermont. The Cold Hollow Land Conservation Fund will be accepting applications starting July 1st, 2017. The fund, made possible by the Jessie B. Cox Charitable Trust Fund at The Boston Foundation & the Lintilhac Foundation, will provide up to $10,000 per project to be used for transaction costs on land conservation projects in the northern Green Mountains, otherwise known as the Cold Hollow Mountains.

The Cold Hollow to Canada (CHC) region has one of the fastest growth rates in VT as it’s located just north of Burlington, Vermont’s economic hub, and just south of Montreal whose residents favor the area for second homes. It’s also economically challenged and comprised of small rural towns, surrounded by farm and forest land. The cost of land is low compared with other areas of Vermont, but includes the largest area of private unfragmented forest in the state. The CHC region is currently under pressure of subdivision and fragmentation which affects water quality, forest block integrity and connectivity that is critical to the health of the Northern Forest and the water quality of Lake Champlain.

This is the first time Cold Hollow to Canada has offered assistance to local landowners interested in permanently conserving their land through conservation easements. The fund in the amount of $105,000 will be administered by Cold Hollow to Canada and the Vermont Land Trust over the next three years. The purpose of the fund is to help decrease the barriers for landowners who would like to conserve their woodlands. “For the first time we’re able to bring real dollars to the table to assist landowners with easement transactions,” says Charlie Hancock, Cold Hollow to Canada Board Chair. “We’re excited to get resources into our communities soon, while at the same time growing the fund to sustain future efforts.”

Before applying to the Cold Hollow Land Conservation Fund, applicants should carefully review the criteria for landowners and application materials. These are available on the Cold Hollow to Canada website under “What We Do”, https://www.coldhollowtocanada.org/what/conservation-fund/. The website also includes information on the Cold Hollow to Canada region and conservation plan, maps, a list of towns in the region, etc.

Cold Hollow to Canada is non-profit regional conservation partnership focused on protecting forest integrity for people and wildlife. Website: www.coldhollowtocanada.org. To learn more about the project, contact Bridget Butler at Cold Hollow to Canada at (802) 393-4147 or [email protected].