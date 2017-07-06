Catamount Solar adds four new employee-owners

Catamount Solar was established in 2011 as an LLC organized as a worker cooperative. Rather than just employees, all company workers are members of (or on track to become members of) the cooperative, sharing its ownership responsibilities and receiving compensation dependent on company profit, and in proportion to their contributed labor. As an added perk for achieving the status of Coop Member, Catamount’s employee-owners each are entitled to make an annual $1000 direct donation to the non-profit of their choosing from Catamount Solar as part of the company’s Five Percent for Community program.

Catamount Solar is pleased to announce that the following four employee-owners have joined their worker cooperative in 2017: Liz Smithies, Reception, Accounting Assistant Andrew Wible, Residential Installation Manager Chris Sparadeo, Solar Installer Brent Lafreniere, Master Electrician

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.