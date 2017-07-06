Catamount Solar adds four new employee-owners

News Release — Catamount Solar
July 3, 2017
Contact:
Kevin McCollister
(802)728-3600
[email protected]
Catamount Solar is pleased to announce that the following four employee-owners have joined their worker cooperative in 2017:
Liz Smithies, Reception, Accounting Assistant
Andrew Wible, Residential Installation Manager
Chris Sparadeo, Solar Installer
Brent Lafreniere, Master Electrician
Catamount Solar was established in 2011 as an LLC organized as a worker cooperative. Rather than just employees, all company workers are members of (or on track to become members of) the cooperative, sharing its ownership responsibilities and receiving compensation dependent on company profit, and in proportion to their contributed labor. As an added perk for achieving the status of Coop Member, Catamount’s employee-owners each are entitled to make an annual $1000 direct donation to the non-profit of their choosing from Catamount Solar as part of the company’s Five Percent for Community program.