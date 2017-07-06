Back Roads Readings presents summer poetry series in Brownington

News Release — Back Roads Readings

July 3, 2017

Contact:

Lisa von Kann

802-633-4956

[email protected]

Back Roads Readings presents the 2017 Summer Poetry Series at the Brownington Congregational Church in Brownington Historic Village.

Back Roads Readings will once again host three poetry readings in Brownington. Each reading is followed by a reception and book signing. Readings are free, handicapped accessible and everyone is welcome. Donations are appreciated.

For more information contact Lisa von Kann 802-633-4956 or www.backroadsreadings.com

Sunday, July 9, 3 P.M. A Celebration of Leland Kinsey and his Poems: Readings of Kinsey’s Work by Noted Poets and Writers.

Sunday, July 23, 3 P.M. Ellen Bryant Voigt

Sunday, August 6, 3 P.M. Charles Simic

Leland Kinsey

Leland Kinsey was born and raised on a farm in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, where his ancestors settled in the early 1800s. He conducted writing workshops for the Vermont Arts Council and the Children’s Literacy Foundation at over 100 schools in New Hampshire and Vermont. Leland worked as a farmer, printer, and horse trainer, and wrote seven collections of poetry. Kinsey passed away September 14, 2016 of lymphoma. Before he died, he was working on a new book of poems, The Last Correspondence (Green Writers Press) that came out in May.

Ellen Bryant Voigt

Ellen Bryant Voigt grew up on a farm in Virginia, and has lived for many years in Vermont, where she founded Goddard College’s ground-breaking low-residency MFA program. She has published eight volumes of poetry, most recently, Headwaters (W.W. Norton, 2013.) Appointed Vermont State Poet from 1999-2003, Voigt is also a former Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets. She was awarded the O. B. Hardison, Jr. Prize and has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, Lila Wallace-Reader’s Digest Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Academy of American Poets and, most recently, the MacArthur Foundation, where she received their “genius” award.

Charles Simic

Charles Simic, poet, essayist, and translator, was born in Yugoslavia in 1938 and immigrated to the United States in 1954. Since 1967, he has published twenty books of his own poetry, in addition to a memoir; the essay collection The Life of Images; and numerous books of translations for which he has received many literary awards, including the Pulitzer Prize, the Griffin Prize, the MacArthur Fellowship, and the Wallace Stevens Award. Simic is a frequent contributor to The New York Review of Books and in 2007 was chosen as Poet Laureate of the United States. He is Emeritus Professor at the University of New Hampshire, where he has taught since 1973, and is distinguished visiting writer at New York University. His most recent book, Scribbled in the Dark: Poems (Harper Collins) came out in June.