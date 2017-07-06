Animal advocates to rally at courthouse for Eden dogs

News Release — For the Love of Dogs: Vermont Dog Rescue

June 30, 2017

Media Contact:

Jen Kittell

[email protected]

(802) 730-2350

ANIMAL ADVOCATES TO RALLY AT COURTHOUSE TO DEMAND JUSTICE FOR EDEN DOGS

Charges against Carol Merchant dismissed without prejudice in April 2017

HYDE PARK, Vt. – Dozens of animal advocates from across the Green Mountain State and New Hampshire will peacefully gather at Lamoille County Courthouse to honor and remember the Eden Dogs’ struggles, then and now, and to seek justice for them by demanding charges be refiled against Carol Merchant, 60, of Eden.

Without notice to Lamoille County State’s Attorney Paul Finnerty, his staff or other interested parties, honorable Judge Thomas Carlson dismissed without prejudice the eight felony animal cruelty charges against Merchant, now known as Carol Byrd.

Adopters and their Eden rescues will share their stories, highlighting their triumphs and challenges in adopting severely abused dogs, some of which are still struggling emotionally and physically. Other speakers will include foster families, rescue workers and shelter/humane society representatives who were directly or indirectly involved in the case.

Additionally, an envoy of adopters is expected to present Mr. Finnerty and/or members of his staff with the petition signed by nearly 4,000 people at the rally.

Please join us as we demand justice be served in this precedent-setting animal cruelty case.

WHEN: Friday, July 14, 2017

TIME: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Lamoille County Courthouse, 154 Main St., Hyde Park, VT 05655

PETITION SITES:

https://www.change.org/p/tell-sa-paul-finnerty-refile-felony-animal-cruelty-charges-against-carol-merchant

http://www.thepetitionsite.com/661/163/443/demand-felony-charges-be-refiled-against-accused-animal-abuser-carol-merchant/

INTERVIEWS: Pre- and post-rally interviews with adopters and their rescued dogs, foster families and other animal advocates can be arranged with a 24-hour notice.