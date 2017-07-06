AllYouCanTech launches map and catalog of Vermont tech

News Release — AllYouCanTech

June 28, 2017

Contact:

vt.allyoucantech.com

AllYouCanTech launches curated map and catalog of Vermont’s tech companies, jobs, and events

BURLINGTON, Vermont, June 28 – Since he moved to Vermont five years ago, AllYouCanTech’s founder Artur Adib has been working remotely for Silicon Valley companies like Twitter, Mozilla (Firefox), and most recently the Google-funded startup Magic Leap. This summer, he left his corporate job and launched vt.allyoucantech.com to solve a problem he’s experienced himself for the last five years: Finding tech employers, jobs, and events in Vermont.

“It’s really incredible how rich the tech employment landscape is in Vermont, but you wouldn’t know this without being extremely well connected or going out of your way to dig the data up,” says Adib. “Through a combination of automation and curation from multiple sources, I was able to identify nearly 100 local employers, and counting, that can be considered ‘tech companies,’ meaning their business is enabled by digital or electronic technologies they build themselves.” As Adib explains, this type of company is what his intended audience – tech employees – tends to look for.

AllYouCanTech’s catalog features not only Vermont-born companies, such as Inntopia out of Stowe that is already approaching 100 employees, but also regional offices of out-of-state employers, like Casenet, a Massachusetts-based healthcare software company with an office in Burlington. Both companies are growing their Vermont presence and have jobs listed on the portal.

“Retaining our existing talented team members, and attracting new talented, creative team members to support the growth of Inntopia is one of our top priorities. AllYouCanTech will help us do that. It is another great example of what an entrepreneur can do to create a useful, practical tool our industry can use to grow our teams in Vermont,” comments Pam Mackenzie, SVP of Employee & Partner Engagement at Inntopia. Casenet’s software architect Matt Bastress, who started their Burlington office, is also enthusiastic about the service: “Finding effective channels to reach potential tech hires in the area has been challenging for us, so we’re excited to see AllYouCanTech do this great service for the tech community and help employers like us along the way.”

In its first week since launching, the site has attracted nearly 2,000 pageviews from across the country, with primarily local attention. “I think this is just the tip of the iceberg,” says Adib. “We haven’t been

featured on any magazine or newspaper yet, and already we’re getting this type of traffic, as well as lots of feedback, contributions, and hundreds of social media followers and subscribers. I think we struck a

chord with the community.”

As for revenue, AllYouCanTech plans to attract sponsorships and job posts from local tech employers. As a former Silicon Valley engineer and employee of social media and browser companies, Adib is well positioned to help: “I know some tricks of the trade to reach and engage with the tech audience, so I’m confident I can help Vermont employers grow their tech staff more efficiently. I’ve been talking to local employers about their recruitment needs, and I think it’s going to be a big win for everyone.