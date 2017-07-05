White River Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center establishes art exhibit

News Release — Department of Veterans Affairs

June 30, 2017

“White River Junction VA Medical Center Establishes First Art Exhibit to Improve Patient and Employee Wellbeing”

White River Junction, VT – Over the last year a handful of White River Junction VA Medical Center employees and James Burger, a local community member, have diligently worked to establish an art exhibit that would “bring veterans, employees, local community artists, and artist organizations together …with the intent of enriching others’ lives” and “to create an environment of happiness and contemplation one thought, one smile at a time”. This project began as a proposal to the Medical Center’s Director Al Montoya by John Bickford, Associate Chief Financial Officer.

When asked what brought the idea to mind John said, “I picked photography up a couple years ago to focus on the beauty in the world as a method to combat my PTSD. Last year I began asking myself if art would benefit others coming to White River for care and if it would have a positive impact on fellow employees. After thinking about it for a while I decided to pose the idea to the Director. He liked the idea and mentioned that Cory James, [Staff Accountant] needed a project for his leadership class so I asked Cory if he would like to take it on. Cory liked the idea and really ran with it. I was very happy to see the effort he was putting into it and was happy to be working with him on it.”

With the help of Jeremy Tevis, Communications Specialist the exhibit was named “Create & Inspire” and would be open to veterans, employees and community members to exhibit their artwork. When the call for art went out a significant response was received with over 30 works submitted for exhibition. The Create & Inspire committee was elated at this outpouring that was sure to make this first exhibit a success.

The grand opening of the exhibit is scheduled for July 10th at 11:30 AM in the White River Junction VA Medical Center Canteen with the Medical Center Director, the Create & Inspire committee and many of the artists. The committee would like to thank those that submitted artwork for display and are looking forward to the grand opening as well as future exhibits to come.