Weinberger statement on Blodgett relocation

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger
June 30, 2017
Contact:
Katie Vane
802.734.0617
Mayor Weinberger Statement Regarding Blodgett Relocation
Burlington, VT – Mayor Miro Weinberger released the following statement today in response to Blodgett’s announcement that it will be relocating to Essex.
“It is painful to see a 170-year-old company leave Burlington. However, knowing this move will allow Blodgett to expand and grow jobs in Vermont, and the great potential the former site has to meet today’s Burlington goals, I am excited that this long-sought sale has been completed.”