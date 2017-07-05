Weinberger public appearance schedule July 3-7

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger
June 30, 2017
Contact:
Katie Vane
802.734.0617
Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for July 3 – July 7, 2017:
Monday, July 3
7:00 pm 2017 Rock the Dock Benefit – Community Sailing Center
8:00 pm Mayor to attend Burlington Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks – Waterfront Park
Tuesday, July 4
City offices closed in observance of Independence Day
Wednesday, July 5
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue
10:15 am Open Mike – WDEV Radio
Thursday, July 6 – Friday, July 7
No public appearances scheduled