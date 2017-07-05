 

Weinberger public appearance schedule July 3-7

June 30, 2017

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for July 3 – July 7, 2017:

Monday, July 3
7:00 pm 2017 Rock the Dock Benefit – Community Sailing Center
8:00 pm Mayor to attend Burlington Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks – Waterfront Park

Tuesday, July 4
City offices closed in observance of Independence Day

Wednesday, July 5
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue
10:15 am Open Mike – WDEV Radio

Thursday, July 6 – Friday, July 7
No public appearances scheduled

