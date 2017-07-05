Week of fishing clinics offered statewide

News Release — Vermont Fish and Wildlife

July 30, 2017

Media Contacts:

Rochelle Skinner

802-522-0841

Chris Adams

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

802-236-1560

“Reel Fun Week” coming to Vermont State Parks, July 10-17

Series of free fishing clinics to be offered statewide

MONTPELIER, Vt. – A week full of fishing fun is just around the corner as Vermont State Parks and Vermont Fish & Wildlife will be hosting “Reel Fun Week” from July 10 through July 17 at state parks throughout Vermont.

“Reel Fun Week is new for 2017 and is intended to celebrate the great fishing at many of Vermont’s state parks while also providing a series of free instructional clinics to help people of all ages get started in the sport of fishing,” said Chris Adams, information specialist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “Often a lack of equipment or know-how can be hurdles for entry into fishing, and Reel Fun Week eliminates those barriers by providing both equipment and instruction. All you have to do is show up and have fun, it’s that easy.”

The “Reel Fun Week” educational fishing clinics will be taught by staff from Vermont Fish & Wildlife, as well as certified instructors from the Let’s Go Fishing program.

The clinics will cover the basics of fishing including tackle selection, knot tying, casting, fish habitat and fish identification, fishing regulations and more.

All clinics are free and open to people of all ages, and loaner equipment and tackle will be provided or participants may bring their own fishing equipment.

“Whether you’re completely new to fishing, want to brush up on your skills or just want to try fishing in Vermont State Parks, Reel Fun Week is the perfect opportunity,” said Adams. “The quality and range of fish species found at many of Vermont’s state parks is truly incredible, and we hope folks will get out there to cast a line.

“Reel Fun Week” fishing clinics will be held at the following state parks on the listed dates and times. Anyone with questions may contact Corey Hart at 802-505-5562.

Lake Bomoseen State Park, 7/13, 10:00 a.m.

Emerald Lake State Park, 7/10, 3:00 p.m.

Lake Elmore State Park, 7/10, 10:00 a.m.

Gifford Woods State Park, 7/14, 10:00 a.m.

Grand Isle State Park, 7/11, 11:00 a.m.

Button Bay State Park, 7/12, 10:00 a.m.

Stillwater State Park, 7/13, 9:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Little River State Park, 7/11, 1:30 p.m.

Branbury State Park, 7/11, 10:00 a.m.

Silver Lake State Park, 7/11, 10:00 a.m.

Half Moon Pond State Park, 7/15, 10:00 a.m.

Lake St. Catherine State Park, 7/14, 1:30 p.m.

Brighton State Park, 7/13, 11:00 a.m.

Camp Plymouth State Park, 7/12, 3:00 p.m.

“Reel Fun Week” is a component of the “Reel Fun Vermont” program which was created in 2015 and provides park visitors with free, loaner fishing equipment to use at any of the participating state parks. The program is now available at 18 different state parks throughout Vermont.

In addition to being able to sign out loaner rods, reels, fishing line and an assortment of lures, park visitors also have access to a fishing guide publication for the various “Reel Fun” parks, developed by Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

The guides include information about each waterbody including a lake, pond or river map, a list of fish species present, fishing tips and techniques applicable to the waterbody, and information about obtaining a Vermont fishing license.

To find out more about Vermont State Parks, make a camping reservation or learn about day use, visit www.vtstateparks.com.

To learn more about fishing in Vermont or to purchase a fishing license, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com.