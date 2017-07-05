 

Vermont sends Canada Day welcome with communications campaign

News Release — Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing
June 30, 2017

Vermont Marks Canada Day, Welcomes Canadians with Communications Campaign

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The State of Vermont has launched a “Welcome” communications campaign in Canada to reassure Canadians that Vermont greatly values their friendship, tourism and trade. The campaign launch coincides with Canada Day on July 1 and includes 15-second and 30-second video spots in French that are running throughout Quebec.

A welcome letter from Vermont Governor Phil Scott will be inserted into the official Vermont Vacation Guide that is distributed to residents of Canada. This year marks Canada’s 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

“As a border state, Vermont has a deep and long connection with our Canadian neighbors, particularly people from Quebec and Ontario,” said Wendy Knight, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing. “Each year more than 650,000 Canadians visit Vermont, and we hope this ‘Welcome’ campaign conveys how much we appreciate the time they spend in our state.”

The Canada “Welcome” campaign also includes video messages from Senator Patrick Leahy, Vermont’s senior Senator, Governor Scott, and Commissioner Knight. The videos will run on social media in both Quebec and Ontario on Saturday, July 1, and are also being shared with the Office of the Consulate General of Canada in Boston.

