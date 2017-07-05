Vermont Electric Cooperative partners with Nissan to offer rebate on Leaf

News Release — Vermont Electric Cooperative

June 30, 2017

Contact:

Andrea Cohen

802-696-9036

[email protected]

Vermont Electric Cooperative Announces Partnership with Nissan to Offer a $10,000 Rebate on the 2017 Nissan Leaf

Johnson, VT- Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is pleased to announce, in partnership with Nissan, that a $10,000 rebate is available to VEC members on the purchase of a new 2017 Nissan LEAF. The 2017 Nissan LEAF is as all-electric vehicle with a range of up to 107 miles. This rebate is available in addition to the previously announced $250 bill credit for VEC members who purchase an electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The 2017 LEAF is also eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, making this is a very attractive opportunity for VEC members. Nissan warrantees the car for the first eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

With 32,000 members across 2,000 square miles, VEC is committed to offering an array of opportunities to help members transition away from fossil fuels and move towards a cleaner energy future. “Forty-six percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions are from transportation, and electric vehicles are an increasingly viable option to help reduce those emissions. There is tremendous opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our daily lives by transitioning to electric vehicles, even in the more rural parts of the state,“ says Christine Hallquist, VEC’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful to Nissan for making this offer available to VEC employees and members to help them reduce carbon emissions.”

Anyone interested in exploring whether an electric vehicle is right for them can visit the Drive Electric Vermont website for information about the relative costs of purchasing, maintaining, and running electric vehicles – www.driveelectricvt.com.

Factors to consider include:

• Electric vehicles require less maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and do not require emissions equipment.

• Fuel cost savings are also significant with an electric vehicle equivalency of a little over $1 per gallon of gasoline.

• Like gasoline cars, electric vehicles are less efficient in winter conditions. Range reductions of up to 40% are possible on the coldest Vermont days.

• The availability of charging stations also continues to increase in Vermont, with 160 public charging stations currently available and more coming on line every day.

VEC is also pleased to announce the installation of a new electric vehicle charging station at its headquarters in Johnson, Vermont. The charging station will be accessible to VEC employees, visitors, and the public. The new Level II charging station will be operational in mid-July.

Contact Freedom Nissan in South Burlington to learn about the vehicle specifications and availability, 802-864-7400. NissanUSA.com/leaf

Contact VEC to learn about the VEC member electric vehicle bill credit.

http://www.vermontelectric.coop/programs-services/energy-transformation-programs,1-800-832-2667 or [email protected]