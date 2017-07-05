Solar developer may face penalties for not filing with state

(This story is by freelance writer Anna Merriman.)

Solar energy provider SolarCity may face fines for failing to file needed paperwork with the state to construct renewable energy systems.

In a “significant number of cases,” according to a memo and a letter written by Vermont’s utility regulatory board last month, the nation’s largest solar installer failed to make the filings required when installing net-metered energy systems.

The board’s June 19 memo, first reported by Vermont Public Radio, said SolarCity filed applications to construct net metering systems with utilities, but not with the board, which is required by law.

Because the applications weren’t filed with the state, “regulatory approval for (the) systems has not been obtained,” said the regulatory panel, which until July 1 was called the Public Service Board but is now the Public Utility Commission.

VPR also published a June 16 email sent from the board to SolarCity, which says the company could face fines if it doesn’t file the proper applications with regulators.

“It is essential that our procedural requirements are followed so that applications can be adequately reviewed to ensure that new net metering systems do not adversely affect the operation of the grid,” regulators wrote.

SolarCity issued a statement Wednesday saying it was quickly responding to a request from the board.

“Previously, we had electronically submitted our applications via email and now understand hard copies are also required,” SolarCity said in the statement.

Board representatives said they had not received any emails from SolarCity. The energy company did not immediately respond to regulators’ statement on the emails.

According to Ann Bishop, chief economist with the Public Utility Commission, the application issue was discovered after one of the utilities noticed it had received applications from SolarCity that regulators had not reported receiving.

Bishop did not know the exact number of applications SolarCity failed to file but said it was more than one or two.

Net metering allows residents and business owners to receive money from utilities when they add more energy to the grid – through sources like solar power and other renewable energy generators – than they consume.

The application process for constructing net metering systems varies for the size of the system. In a residential system with several solar panels, the application process includes a form and a short waiting period before regulators approve the construction of the system.

In larger systems – like a business or a small community of residents all using solar panels – the application process is longer and more complex. Companies like SolarCity would be asked to provide the commission more information and details on the net metering system.

Bishop said she did not know whether SolarCity has started construction on any of the net metering systems it had planned but failed to apply for. The company will still be able to send applications for those systems to the commission, but it’s unclear what action regulators will take.