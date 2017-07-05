 

Outright Vermont announces new executive director

Jul. 5, 2017, 4:01 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Outright Vermont
June 30, 2017

Contact:
[email protected]

We are good at transition…

We are proud to announce that Dana Kaplan is ready to lead that change as Outright Vermont’s next Executive Director. It’s a time ripe with possibility, and we are thrilled to share this news with you.

Thank you for standing alongside our youth. Here’s to the next chapter!

A note from Dana:
“At Outright Vermont, we witness and create critical firsts: First opportunities for youth to find each other, and in turn, first moments to find an authentic self. First chance for that part of an identity that’s been the target of isolation and harassment to be fodder for reclamation, celebration, and empowerment. First adult who truly listens, first platform to advocate for better statewide systems, first accessible space, and sometimes, first crush (#rulenumber4)!

It is within this spirit of firsts, of helping to create suitable spaces for individuals to be their best selves, that I officially embark on my own Outright Vermont first, as the next Executive Director of our incredible organization.”

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Outright Vermont announces new executive director"