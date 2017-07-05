Main Street Alliance of Vermont recognized elected officials’ work

 

MSA-VT Recognizes Elected Officials’ Work on Public Retirement, Family Leave Insurance, Announces New Advisory Council

STOWE, VT — During a celebration at the The Alchemist on Monday night, Main Street Alliance of Vermont recognized four elected officials who helped move their priorities forward during the 2017 Legislative Session.

“We know we need the partnership of like-minded legislators and elected officials who understand the importance of small businesses to our economy and who believe, as we do, that supporting and encouraging the growth of small, local businesses and main streets – and their employees – is the most effective way to create a healthy economy for Vermont’s future,” Jen Kimmich, Owner of The Alchemist and Chair of the Board of MSA-VT, said at the event. “Tonight, we recognize elected officials tonight who embody those values and who worked closely with us this year to move two very important small business issues forward.”

MSA-VT recognized Treasurer Beth Pearce and Senator Kevin Mullin for their work establishing the Green Mountain Secure Retirement program, part of Act 69, which was signed by the Governor earlier this month. Green Mountain Secure Retirement is a public, multiple employer retirement program that will give those without access to an employer sponsored plan the opportunity to save in a secure, state-administered system.

Representatives Janssen Willhoit (R-St. Johnsbury) and Matt Trieber (D-Bellows Falls) were also recognized for their work moving a family leave insurance proposal forward in the House (H.196). The Senate is expected to take this proposal up when they return to Montpelier in January. A family leave insurance program would help level the playing field for small businesses by giving all employees access to up to 6 weeks to care for an ill or injured loved one or welcome a new baby, which will, in turn make our economy healthier.

During the celebration, MSA-VT introduced its new Advisory Council, which will help shepherd the organization’s shift from single-issue campaigns to long term strategic policy goals. The Advisory Council is being chaired by former House Speaker Shap Smith and will work with MSA-VT’s Board of small business owners to look beyond traditional economic development strategies and focus on supporting small businesses and their employees in order to identify how to grow a healthy economy for all.

“This is a project that is particularly exciting to me because, as Speaker, I saw the birth of this organization and know the impact it has had in just its first couple of years. So, when I think about this project, I don’t just think about the policy development — I also look forward to its execution,” said Shap Smith. “Small business owners know how to get things done. They are a powerful voice in our state legislature. They are also, we believe, the key to a healthy Vermont economy for our future generations.”

Other members of the Advisory Council include: Vice Chair Liz Schlegel, Michael Desanto, Lisa Hagerty, Barbara McAndrew, Paul Millman, Michael Metz, Bill Schubart, Fran Stoddard, Will Patten, and Kesha Ram. Jen Kimmich, Owner of The Alchemist and Chair of the MSA-VT Board, and Matt Birong, Owner of 3 Squares Cafe and MSA-VT Board Member, also serve on the Advisory Council.

