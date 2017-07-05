 

Howard Center announces new leaders

News Release — Howard Center
June 29, 2017

Martie Majoros
Howard Center Announces New Leaders for Street Outreach and Safe Recovery Teams

BURLINGTON, VT—Howard Center is pleased to announce the promotion of two staff to lead its Safe Recovery and Street Outreach programs.

Grace Keller has been appointed the Program Coordinator for Safe Recovery. Grace has 10 years of experience working in the Safe Recovery program as a case management supervisor and overdose prevention specialist. During her tenure, she saved 11 lives on-site with naloxone administration and trained countless others to administer the overdose reversal medication. Grace has been a tireless advocate for clients in recovery and has provided testimony at the local and state level regarding the advancement of treatment and harm reduction. She has a B.A. in Philosophy from Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut.

Tammy Boudah, former Street Outreach clinician and Acting Team Leader since January 2017, has been appointed Team Leader for the Street Outreach Team. As a member of the Team since 2003, she has been a valuable liaison to agency and community partners, often playing a key role in the community training efforts provided by Street Outreach. Tammy has been a dedicated advocate within the community and is committed to helping individuals who are coping with severe and persistent mental health problems and the stresses of homelessness, food insecurity, and financial insecurity. Tammy has B.A. in History and a law degree from Suffolk University Law School.

For more information, contact Martie Majoros at 488-6911 or [email protected].

