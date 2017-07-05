Green Mountain Power leads to record sales for Freedom Nissan

News Release — Green Mountain Power

June 30, 2017

Media Contact:

Dorothy Schnure

Office (802) 655-8418

Cell (802) 324-4418

Green Mountain Power Leaf Power Program Leads to Record Sales for Freedom Nissan in June — Partnership Extended to September 30

GMP Customers receive $10,000 off purchases of electric Nissan Leaf vehicles

COLCHESTER, VT…Green Mountain Power and Freedom Nissan South Burlington are pleased to announce that a record-setting number of Vermonters chose to go electric in June by taking advantage of GMP’s “Leaf Power Program,” which provides $10,000 off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of a 2017 Nissan Leaf. Green Mountain Power (GMP) customers who bring their energy statements and a program code to Freedom Nissan in South Burlington can still participate in the program, which has been extended through September 30 or until Leaf inventory lasts. The 2017 Nissan Leaf starts at approximately $30,000.

“We are excited that in June, this program helped more than 35 of our customers decide to purchase electric vehicles and support Vermont’s clean energy goals,” said Mary Powell, GMP’s President and CEO. “The extension of the program until the end of September will give more customers time to take advantage of this great offer.”

Peter Plagge, who recently purchased a Nissan Leaf through the program, is working to lower his carbon footprint and appreciates this opportunity. “We saw that Nissan sold more in the past month than they usually sell in a year, and it seemed like a sign,” Plagge said. “People clearly want them, and the $10,000 rebate made it possible for people like me to participate.” Plagge is a pastor at the Waterbury Congregational Church and his wife is a teacher.

Customers who take advantage of the rebate can also receive up to a $7,500 tax credit when filing their 2017 taxes. Between all of these incentives and the fact that charging stations continue to spring up in many locations, Vermonters are increasingly ready to go electric.

“This generous rebate and the tax credit combined will make electric vehicles affordable for more Vermonters. Some employers, including GMP, will give further incentives to employees who purchase electric vehicles so the savings is really significant,” Powell explained.

Green Mountain Power customers who wish to take advantage of the rebate should bring a copy of their GMP monthly statement to the dealership and give the Fleetail Certification Code of “B66059” in order to get the $10,000 off the MSRP.

The Nissan Leaf offers a battery with a range of up to 107 miles, offering most Vermonters plenty of miles between charges. Nissan also warrantees the car for the first eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Interested buyers may contact Nissan in South Burlington at 802-864-7400 or visit NissanUSA.com/leaf to learn more. To explore more about electric vehicles in Vermont, including where to find electric charging stations in our state, visit www.driveelectricvt.com.