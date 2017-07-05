 

Better Angels Project comes to St. Albans

News Release — Better Angels Project
June 30, 2017

Contact:
(802) 524-6604
[email protected]

CAN WE BRIDGE THE DIVIDE?
“One America” National Bus Tour

St. Albans, VT
5:30pm-9:00pm
July 17th, 2017

WHAT?
An evening dinner & workshop bringing together 8 individuals from
“red” America (typically voting for Republican over Democratic
candidates, and mostly supportive of President Donald Trump and his
Administration) and 8 individuals from “blue” America (typically voting
for Democratic over Republican candidates, and mostly critical of
President Trump and his Administration).
The workshop will consist of structured conversations.

GOALS
• To better understand the experiences, feelings &
beliefs of those on the other side of the political
divide.

• To see if there are areas of commonality in addition
to differences.

HOSTS
Organized by area residents Kate Larose & Shanna Ratner
Co-moderated by Shanna Ratner & Bill Doherty (Better Angels senior fellow)

INTERESTED?
Sign up at: bit.ly/2mK2Bh2
Or contact: (802) 524-6604

[email protected]

