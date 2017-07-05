Better Angels Project comes to St. Albans

News Release — Better Angels Project

June 30, 2017

Contact:

(802) 524-6604

[email protected]

CAN WE BRIDGE THE DIVIDE?

“One America” National Bus Tour

St. Albans, VT

5:30pm-9:00pm

July 17th, 2017

WHAT?

An evening dinner & workshop bringing together 8 individuals from

“red” America (typically voting for Republican over Democratic

candidates, and mostly supportive of President Donald Trump and his

Administration) and 8 individuals from “blue” America (typically voting

for Democratic over Republican candidates, and mostly critical of

President Trump and his Administration).

The workshop will consist of structured conversations.

GOALS

• To better understand the experiences, feelings &

beliefs of those on the other side of the political

divide.

• To see if there are areas of commonality in addition

to differences.

HOSTS

Organized by area residents Kate Larose & Shanna Ratner

Co-moderated by Shanna Ratner & Bill Doherty (Better Angels senior fellow)

INTERESTED?

Sign up at: bit.ly/2mK2Bh2

Or contact: (802) 524-6604

[email protected]