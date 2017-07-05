BayMark Health Services announces St. Albans location

News Release — BayMark Health Services

June 29, 2017

BAYMARK HEALTH SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW BAART PROGRAMS LOCATION IN ST. ALBANS, VERMONT

Lewisville, Texas (Date) – BayMark Health Services, under its BAART Programs brand, and with the cooperation of Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vermont, has opened a temporary facility located at 10 Crest Road for the treatment of opioid use disorder. The permanent BAART Programs treatment center is under construction and is planned to open in the fall. The temporary site allows us to begin providing services immediately to better meet the needs of the community.

The fourth BAART Programs location to open in the state, BAART St. Albans will serve as the newest hub for opioid addiction treatment in the expanding hub and spoke model of care implemented by the state in 2012.

“BAART Programs has been providing services in Vermont since 2005”, noted David K. White, Ph.D., CEO of BayMark Health Services. “We were honored to have been awarded the contract for an additional hub, and are more than willing to open this temporary location so that those seeking help can access treatment now.”

The hub locations are licensed to dispense medication, specifically methadone or buprenorphine, and offer additional services including counseling, referrals to community resources and lab testing. They also work collaboratively with the physicians and facilities which represent the spokes in this treatment model, offering patients the appropriate level of care to meet their individual needs.

“Unfortunately the state of Vermont has a tremendous need for opioid treatment,” said Jason Goguen, Regional Director of Operations and native Vermonter, “We are committed to making treatment more accessible to those who need it most. This location will be known in the community as a place that gives people a second chance, and our dedicated staff will be there every step of the way.”

For more information on BAART Programs’ services, visit: http://baartprograms.com/.