News Release — Weston Playhouse Theatre Company

June 29, 2017

Contact:

Lucy Southwell

Tel. 802-824-8167 x 107

Email: [email protected]

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Presents “Tenderly” The Amazing Personal Story of Rosemary Clooney – Opens July 13th

Another remarkable Vermont Premiere at Weston’s OtherStages.

Next on the Weston Playhouse’s intimate OtherStages is the Vermont Premiere of the new musical TENDERLY, starring Weston favorites Susan Haefner and Samuel Lloyd, Jr., seen in last summer’s smash hit, Mamma Mia!.

Beloved actress/singer Rosemary Clooney delighted America for nearly five decades. Her story comes to life in TENDERLY, an inspiring new musical that begins with her simple Maysville, Kentucky, childhood and follows her rise to Hollywood stardom, her struggles with depression and addiction, and her triumphant comeback. Featuring signature songs such as “Come On-A My House,” “Botcha-Me,” and “Mambo Italiano,” TENDERLY shows us the star we knew, and the woman we didn’t.

Susan Haefner, whose credits include Broadway’s 42nd Street and The National Tour of Billy Elliot, originated the role of Rosemary Clooney in TENDERLY’s world premiere at the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Playing a legacy like Clooney is what keeps Haefner coming back to the show again and again. “It’s such a fun show. Not only do you hear so many great tunes, but we go through her career and really hear her story. I like it because it’s a survival story.”

Alongside Haefner is Samuel Lloyd, Jr., known for his appearances on TV’s Scrubs and Desperate Housewives, who plays every other role in Clooney’s life, including Bing Crosby, Jose Ferrer, and many more. “The music is just fantastic. People will come to the show and think I know that song, and that song, and that song!”

Haefner and Lloyd will be supported by a jazz trio led by music director and pianist Jeffrey Lodin. The production is directed by Weston Founding Director Tim Fort with choreography by Felicity Stiverson.

For an insider’s perspective of the show, don’t miss the pre-show Director’s Talk on 7/13 and 7/14 and the matinee on 7/15. Audiences attending the Sunday matinees on 7/16 and 7/23 are invited to remain for a Talkback with the cast and crew.

TENDERLY runs July 13 to August 5 at the theatre’s OtherStages at the Weston Rod and Gun Club (982 Route 100S). Show times are Tues-Sat 7:30pm, Sat matinees at 2:00pm and Sun matinees at 3:00. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office between 10:00-6:00pm at 802-824-5288, or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.