Troopers to increase enforcement during holiday weekend

News Release — Vermont State Police

June 29, 2017

Contact:

Lt. John Flannigan

(802) 872-4045

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

CORRECTION: Two traffic fatalities occurred between the writing and the dissemination of this press release. As of 10:30am June 29, the correct total traffic fatality number for 2017 is twenty-five (25).

Starting July 1st Hands Free Law Will Carry Two Points for First Offense

6/29/2017 – Williston, Vt. — Vermont State Police is reminding motorists to drive safely over the Independence Day holiday weekend and throughout the summer season. Historically, the upcoming Fourth of July holiday has been one of the deadliest holidays in the U.S. with 46% of fatalities attributed to alcohol-related crashes in 2015.

So far in 2017, twenty-three (23) people have died from motor vehicle related crashes on Vermont roadways. Of these deaths, ten (10) operators are suspected of alcohol or drug impairment, and 39% were unbelted, improperly belted or helmeted.

Starting Saturday July 1st and running through the 4th of July, the Vermont State Police will focus on identifying impaired and aggressive drivers through additional patrols and sobriety checkpoints. Through Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) and in conjunction with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization, enforcement will target those who drive impaired and/or aggressively on Vermont roadways. Aggressive and impaired drivers present the highest risks on our highways and have a greater chance of being involved in a motor vehicle crash.

The Vermont State Police will also continue to work with our partners in continuing Operation STRIVE (Safe Travel on Roadways In Vermont Everyday) and Operation Safe Corridors through Labor Day Weekend.

On July 1st , Vermont’s law for using a portable electronic device for all adult drivers will increase from zero to two points on your driving record upon conviction, while the fine remains at $162.00.

The Vermont State Police strongly urge our citizens and visitors to focus on safe and responsible driving. Remember that “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving”.