Northfield Savings Bank announces board of trustees changes

News Release — Northfield Savings Bank

June 29, 2017

Contact:

Mark Mast

(802) 661-5265 (office)

[email protected]

NORTHFIELD SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Berlin, VT (June 29, 2017) – Northfield Savings Bank welcomes Nicole Carignan and Thomas Robbins to the Board of Trustees.

Nicole Carignan of Essex is a Corporator of NSB and served on the 2016 Corporator Nominating Committee. She is currently the Owner of ProfitFusion, LLC, a business consulting firm focused on growing entrepreneurial companies. Ms. Carignan previously had a 17 year career with SymQuest Group, Inc., serving as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. In the community she serves on the boards of Champlain College and the Greater Burlington YMCA. Ms. Carignan brings strength in financial management and analysis coupled with developing strategic business initiatives. She is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire.

Thomas Robbins of Northfield is a Corporator of NSB and a Director of the Northfield Savings Bank Foundation. He serves as Chief Financial Officer of Koffee Kup Bakery and Subsidiaries and previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Vermont State Colleges System. His community service has included serving as Board Chairman for the University of Vermont Health Network and the Central Vermont Medical Center. Mr. Robbins brings a broad set of core financial and administrative strengths along with an entrepreneurial, customer focused orientation. He earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Rider University.

Ms. Carignan and Mr. Robbins succeed retiring trustees Charles Haynes and Brian Harwood. Mr. Haynes served 20 years and Mr. Harwood served 18 years, each including time as Board Chair. Both remain Corporators of NSB. Commenting on the transition, Northfield Savings Bank CEO Thomas Leavitt said, “We are grateful for the devoted stewardship of Chuck and Brian, and we are delighted with the experience, drive, and deep sets of skills that Nicole and Tom are putting to work on behalf of NSB and our communities.”

Also continuing as NSB Trustees are: Brian Eagan of Grand Isle; J. Timothy Burke of Shelburne; Jonathan Jamieson of Waitsfield; John Lyon of Barre; Laura Carlsmith of Hinesburg; Lauren Wobby of Northfield; Mary Alice McKenzie of Burlington; Robin Nicholson of Barre; and Thomas Leavitt of Waterbury Center.