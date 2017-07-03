Burlington Electric and Nissan offer rebate on electric vehicles

News Release — Burlington Electric

June 29, 2017

Burlington Electric Partners with Freedom Nissan to Offer $10,000 Rebate on New 2017 Nissan Leaf Electric Vehicles

Partnership Will Serve as Important Component of Net Zero Energy Strategy, Help Meet Renewable Energy Goals

Burlington, VT – The Burlington Electric Department today announced that it has partnered with Freedom Nissan in South Burlington to offer a $10,000 rebate to Burlington Electric customers who purchase a 2017 Nissan Leaf electric vehicle (EV), which has a battery range of up to 107 miles, between July 1 and September 30, 2017. Additionally, Burlington Electric reminded its customers of its ongoing rebate incentive program through which they are able to receive a $1,200 rebate on the purchase or lease of a new EV or a $600 rebate for the purchase or lease of a new plug-in hybrid EV with an electric range of 20 or more miles. A Burlington Electric customer who purchases a 2017 Nissan Leaf would receive a $10,000 rebate from Freedom Nissan at the time of purchase, a $1,200 rebate from Burlington Electric upon submitting a rebate form and proof of purchase, and a potential federal tax credit of $7,500. With a MSRP starting at approximately $30,000, Burlington Electric customers may be able to purchase a new 2017 Nissan Leaf for as low as $11,300.

“Coupled with Burlington Electric’s $1,200 EV rebate program and a federal tax credit, our partnership with Freedom Nissan offers one more significant incentive for our customers to make the switch from fossil fuel burning cars to electric vehicles,” stated Neale Lunderville, Burlington Electric General Manager. “Burlington Electric is committed to building a sustainable energy future that reduces carbon emissions and supports a growing economy and a thriving community. Our EV incentive program is an important component of our efforts to drive our strategic net zero vision in the transportation sector.”

All Burlington Electric customers, residential and commercial, who bring a copy of their Burlington Electric bill to Freedom Nissan and mention Fleetail Certification Code G66856 will be eligible for the $10,000 rebate on a new 2017 Nissan Leaf EV while supplies last. After purchasing a Leaf EV, a Burlington Electric customer who registers his or her Leaf in Burlington is eligible to take advantage of Burlington Electric’s $1,200 EV rebate program (read about it here) by completing and submitting the rebate form found on the Burlington Electric EV website, along with a copy of the sales receipt, to Energy Services, Burlington Electric, 585 Pine Street, Burlington, VT 05401. Customers are limited to one rebate per household or business.

Earlier this month, Burlington Electric added plug-in hybrids to its EV rebate incentive program (read about it here), offering members of the Burlington community a $600 rebate on the purchase or lease of a new plug-in hybrid EV with an electric range of 20 or more miles and an MSRP of less than $50,000. The program will add to Burlington Electric’s efforts to meet Vermont’s Renewable Energy Standard (RES).

“Mobile sources, primarily motor vehicles, are the largest cause of air pollutants in Vermont, making up 46 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions,” said Abby Bleything, Vermont Clean Cities Coordinator. “Burlington Electric’s partnership with Freedom Nissan, allowing customers to purchase a Leaf at $10,000 below MSRP, will help increase the number of zero-emission vehicles on the road, thereby taking a critical step towards reducing our state’s air pollution and dependence on petroleum.”

Interested Nissan Leaf buyers may contact Freedom Nissan at 802.864.7400 or visit the Nissan website to learn more. Customers or dealers with questions about EV eligibility or any other questions related to Burlington Electric’s EV rebate program are invited to contact the Energy Services team at [email protected]. The Drive Electric Vermont website provides helpful information about EVs, including their vehicle ranges, MSRPs, and tax credits.

As part of its efforts to encourage more Burlingtonians and Vermonters to go electric and to bolster Vermont’s EV charging stations network, Burlington Electric has installed 13 EV charging stations, totaling 24 charging ports, around the City. Charging stations are located on Main Street near City Hall, in both the Marketplace and Cherry Street parking garages, at Burlington Electric’s Pine Street facility, in strategic locations around the University of Vermont campus, at the Miller Information Commons parking lot at Champlain College, and at Hannaford supermarket in the New North End. A map of EV charging station locations can be found here.