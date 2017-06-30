Weinberger to announce federal award benefitting low-income families

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger
June 29, 2017
Mayor Miro Weinberger, Representatives of Federal Delegation and CEDO to Announce Major Federal Award Benefiting Low-Income Families in Burlington and Winooski
Burlington, VT – Mayor Miro Weinberger, representatives of the Federal Delegation and the Burlington Community & Economic Development Office will announce a major federal award benefiting low-income families in Burlington and Winooski.
WHAT: News conference
WHO: Mayor Miro Weinberger
Kate Ash, Field Representative for Senator Patrick Leahy
Haley Pero, Outreach Specialist for the Office of Senator Bernie Sanders
George Twigg, District Director for Congressman Peter Welch
Noelle MacKay, Burlington Community & Economic Development Office Director
Eric Lafayette, property owner
WHEN: Today, Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 11:30 am
WHERE: 184 North Street