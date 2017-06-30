Saint Michael’s Playhouse to open Vermont comedy premiere

News Release — Saint Michael’s Playhouse

June 29, 2017

Contact:

Chuck Tobin

p: 802.654.2617

www.saintmichaelsplayhouse.org

Playhouse to Open Vermont Premiere of Heartwarming Comedy Miracle on South Division Street

(Colchester, Vermont) Saint Michael’s Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Chuck Tobin today announced the July 5 opening of the Vermont Premiere of Tom Duzick’s heartwarming Off-Broadway comedy Miracle on South Division Street, directed by Kenneth Kimmins. Performances are Wednesday – Saturday evenings 7/5 – 7/8, Tuesday – Saturday 7/11 – 7/15 (8pm curtain), and Saturday matinees 7/8 and 7/15 (2pm curtain).

THE SHOW

Miracle on South Division Street is the story of the Nowak family from Buffalo’s downtrodden east side. Clara and her three grown children have always known they were special, ever since the miraculous night in 1942 when the Blessed Mother appeared to Grandpa in his barbershop. Since then, the neighborhood has looked upon the Nowak’s 20-foot commemorative shrine as a beacon of hope. And now daughter Ruth unveils her plan to write and star in a one-woman show about the family miracle. However, as comic twists and turns reveal surprising new information the family legend begins to unravel and Clara’s life is turned upside-down. A heartfelt and hilarious comedy about family, faith and adjusting to life’s surprises.

THE CAST

Miracle on South Division Street features Kathryn Markey as Clara, Kim Taff as Ruth, Clare Mahoney as Beverly, and Adam Petherbridge as Jimmy.

CAST BIOS

Kathryn Markey (Clara) Broadway: 3 From Brooklyn (Helen Hayes). Regional: Holidays with The Chalks (Alliance Theatre), Memphis, A Christmas Story (Engeman), American Family in 3 Chords (Bay Street), Over The Tavern (Penguin Rep), God of Carnage, Dancing at Lughnasa (Northern Stage). Film/Television: SVU, Law and Order, Trip, Premium Blend, All My Children, Filmic Achievement, DutchWestTV, College Humor & Amateur Hour. Saint Michael’s Playhouse credits include Sister Act, Young Frankenstein, Drowsy Chaperone, the Brighton Beach trilogy, Pirates of Penzance.

Kim Taff (Ruth): Credits include Much Ado About Nothing (dir. Ben Horner) – Winner of NYIT 2015’s Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Revival of a Play, Holly in Uncommon Women and Others (dir. Katherine M. Carter), Malvolio in Twelfth Night (dir. Peter Cook), Talisha in Milk Like Sugar (dir. Nicole A. Watson), and Mrs. Brigstock in The Madras House (dir. Hal Brooks). Miracle on South Division Street marks Kim Taff’s debut at Saint Michael’s Playhouse.

Clare Mahoney (Beverly) New York: Ruby’s Story, Eurydice, Playhouse Creatures. Regional: Vincent in Brixton (Walnut Street Theatre), Pride and Prejudice and Biloxi Blues (People’s Light and Theatre Co.), Hamlet and Two Gentleman of Verona (Delaware Shakespeare Festival). Miracle on South Division Street marks Clare Mahoney’s debut at Saint Michael’s Playhouse.

Adam Petherbridge (Jimmy): Credits include Billy in The Cripple of Inishmaan (Palm Beach Dramaworks), Da (Irish Rep), In Secret Sea (Frankel-Green), The Drawer Boy, Boeing Boeing, Lombardi (Depot Theatre). Saint Michael’s Playhouse credits include Over the Pub, Fiddler on the Roof, and Baskerville.

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Miracle on South Division Street creative team is led by director Kenneth Kimmins. He has appeared on Broadway in The Music Man, The Gingerbread Lady, The Magic Show, The Fig Leaves are Falling, Status Quo Vadis, and the New York and London companies of Company. Off-Broadway credits include The Fantasticks, Adaptation/Next, All My sons, Impressions of Love, and Some of Our Parts.

Television credits include nine years as series regular Howard Burleigh, on ABC’s hit comedy Coach, Lois and Clark, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Desperate Housewives, ER, Law and Order, Arrested Development and many more. Film credits include Network, Thieves, Shoot the Moon, and recently Bridge and Tunnel. Directorial credits include Other People’s Money, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Biloxi Blues, Broadway Bound, Moonlight and Magnolias, Talley’s Folley, Tuesdays with Morrie.

Other members of the creative team are Carl Tallent (scenic design), Renee Baker (costume design), Annmarie Duggan (lighting design), Joel Abbott (sound design), Jennifer M. Higgins (property design).

THE THEATER

Saint Michael’s Playhouse is an Actors’ Equity Association theater company operating as an auxiliary enterprise of Saint Michael’s College. The Playhouse produces its productions with theater artists from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theater nationwide, along with Vermont-based professional actors, directors and designers. Actors’ Equity Association is the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. Tobin adds “We rehearse our shows right here in our theater and design and build our scenery, costumes and props on location with our crew of approximately 80 professional theater artists.” This 70th Anniversary Season of Saint Michael’s Playhouse marks Producing Artistic Director Chuck Tobin’s thirty-second year with the professional theater company.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Playhouse mainstage theater season continues with Miracle on South Division Street, Murder for Two, and You Can’t Take It With You. Ticket prices range from $35 to $45. The Playhouse is located at McCarthy Arts Center, on Route 15, in Colchester, Vermont, a ten minute drive from downtown Burlington, Vermont. Tickets may be purchased online at saintmichaelsplayouse.org or by calling 802-654-2281 or visiting the walk-up window in the lobby of McCarthy Arts Center. For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater box office directly at 802-654-2281 or visit us at saintmichaelsplayhouse.org. Saint Michael’s Playhouse, One Winooski Park, Colchester, Vermont 05439