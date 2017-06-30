Rokeby Museum to host Frederick Douglass reading

News Release — Rokeby Museum

June 28, 2017

Contact:

[email protected]

What to the Negro is the 4th of July?

Come and add your voice!

Sunday, July 2, 3:00 pm

Join us to read Frederick Douglass’s most famous speech, originally delivered on July 5, 1852.

Declining to speak on the 4th of July, Douglass instead castigated the United States for decades of slavery and injustice, saying “This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.”

Over a century and a half later, Douglass’s speech continues to inspire audiences to reflect on past and current inequalities and our responsibilities to advocate for social justice.

This statewide public reading sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council. Free.