BioTek Gen5 software recognized for review ratings

BioTek’s Gen5 Software Wins SelectScience® Silver ‘Seal of Quality’

June 29, 2017, WINOOSKI VT, USA — BioTek Instruments’ Gen5™ Microplate Reader and Imager Software was awarded a SelectScience® Silver “Seal of Quality” on June 28, 2017. The seal was awarded for Gen5 having consistently received the highest review ratings by the more than 80 users who have reviewed the software to date.

Gen5 Microplate Reader and Imager Software integrates with all of BioTek’s imaging and detection systems. From data and image capture through analysis to export of publication-ready data, Gen5 provides an easy, seamless workflow for myriad applications.

BioTek is proud that the company’s software is one of the first recipients of the SelectScience Seal of Quality. The seals are a new program designed to assist scientists in selecting the best products for their labs. The program is highly selective; only assigning the new seals to approximately 0.1% of products on the SelectScience website. A seal is awarded in line with strict criteria based on the quantity of reviews a product receives, and the average rating of those reviews.

