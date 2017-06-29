Vermont products place in Fancy Food Show

News Release — Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets

June 27, 2017

Vermont Products Win Big at the 2017 Fancy Food Show

Vermont-made products wowed the judges this week at the 2017 Fancy Food Show in New York City. The Green Mountain State scored eleven “sofi” awards at the world-renowned show – the largest specialty food industry trade event in North America!

And the delicious winners are…

• Vermont Creamery’s Vanilla Creame Fraiche won a gold medal in the “Dessert, Sauce or Topping, Syrup” category (Websterville, VT)

• Vermont Creamery’s St. Albans Cheese won best new product in the “Cheese – Cow Milk” category (Websterville, VT)

• Vermont Creamery’s Bonne Bouche won a silver medal in the “Cheese – Non-Cow Milk, Mixed Milk” category (Websterville, VT)

• Vermont Creamery’s Cultured Butter with Sea Salt Crystals won bronze in the Dairy/Yogurt/Dairy Alternative category (Websterville, VT)

• Big Picture Farm’s Chocolate Covered Caramels won a silver medal in the “Chocolate Candy” category (Townshend, VT)

• Champlain Chocolate’s It’s Hot, Honey Chocolate took bronze in the “Chocolate – Dark” category (Burlington, VT)

• Champlain Chocolate’s Moka Fleck Chocolate won a bronze and also best new product in the “Chocolate – Milk and White” category (Burlington, VT)

• Mt. Mansfield Maple’s Organic Pure Vermont Maple Candy won silver in the

“Confection” category (Winooski, VT)

• Fat Toad Farm’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Hard Cider Goat’s Milk Caramel Sauce won best new product in the “Dessert, Sauce or Topping, Syrup” category (Brookfield, VT)

• Small Batch Organics’ Toasted Coconut Ginger Granola took bronze in the “Granola, Cereal” category (Manchester Center, VT)

Sofis (“specialty outstanding food innovation”) are the most prestigious awards in the specialty food industry and honor excellence across a variety of food categories. Winners are selected at the Specialty Food Association headquarters in New York City by a national panel of culinary experts. This year’s judging panel was comprised of 62 seasoned food professionals from acrossthe country, including trained chefs, culinary instructors, recipe developers, food writers and specialty food buyers who are experts in particular categories such as cheeses, oils, chocolates, etc.

“There’s no shortage of delicious food made right here in Vermont,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture.“When it comes to quality, authenticity, and flavor, Vermont rules. These companies are making outstanding products, and growing our economy. Congratulations to all of our winners!”