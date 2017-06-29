 

Vermont Parks Forever purchases state park passes for foster families

Vermont Department for Children and Families
June 28, 2017

Pam Piper
Vermont Parks Forever Helps Foster Families Visit State Parks

Waterbury, VT– For the second year in a row, Vermont Parks Forever — the nonprofit foundation that supports expanding access to and enhancing Vermont State Parks— raised $3,000 to purchase state park passes for 100 Vermont foster families.

“We are so grateful that Vermont Parks Forever has chosen to donate park passes to our foster families again this year,” said DCF Family Services Deputy Commissioner Karen Shea. “Exploring the natural world in our state parks enhances the healing process for youth who have experienced significant stress and trauma. It is also a great way to support our amazing foster families and allow them to spend quality time together and just have fun!”

“At season’s end last year, families shared their stories and appreciation with us,” said Vermont Parks Forever Executive Director Sarah Alberghini Winters. “One foster grandmother told us how the pass allowed her to bring her daughter and grandson together on several occasions, in a beautiful, stress-free environment — mother and son are now back together and doing well. It’s a wonderful outcome.”

The gift of 100 park passes was made possible through generous donations from:

• Cashdan/Stein Great Grandmother Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation

• Charles P. Ferro Foundation

• The Alchemist

• Vermont Parks Forever Board and Staff Members

To donate to this program and Vermont Parks Forever, visit their website at http://www.vermontparksforever.org or mail your gift to PO Box 815, Montpelier, VT 05601.

To learn how you become a foster parent and other ways to help children in foster care, go to http://imreadytohelp.vermont.gov.

