 

Vermont Medical Society statement on Better Care Reconciliation Act

News Release — Vermont Medical Society
June 27, 2017

The Vermont Medical Society (VMS) opposes the passage of the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) by the United States Senate. The Society’s position is based on the belief that affordable, high-quality health care should be available to all Vermonters and all Americans.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), which BCRA is meant to replace, has played a major role in lowering the number of our nation’s uninsured to historic levels. Instead of improving upon the progress made by the ACA, the Society believes BCRA will severely reverse those gains, as evidenced by a June 26, 2017, Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report that found that up to 22 million Americans will lose their health insurance under this plan.

“Protecting society’s most vulnerable – our youngest and oldest citizens, the sick and those with lower incomes – should be the first test of any health care reform legislation,” said Wendy Davis, M.D., president of the Vermont Medical Society. “Clearly BCRA fails in this regard and in fact would cause considerable harm to the very people who need access to affordable care the most.”

The members of VMS have dedicated their careers to addressing the health care needs of Vermonters and improving their access to high-quality care. The Vermont Medical Society cannot therefore support BCRA as being considered by the U.S. Senate. The Society calls upon the members of the United States Senate to help ensure the continued rights of all Vermonters and all Americans under the ACA to access affordable and high-quality care by defeating BCRA.

