Stone Environmental announces executive leadership transition

June 28, 2017

MONTPELIER, VT, JUNE 28, 2017 – Stone Environmental today announced that, as part of the succession of its executive leadership, the Board of Directors has appointed John Hanzas as President and Michael Winchell as Vice President. Christopher Stone, Founder and President, and David Healy, Vice President, will remain at Stone as senior executive and technical consultants, as well as continue to serve on the Board of Directors. All of these changes will become effective July 1, 2017.

John and Mike are both longtime Stone veterans and leaders in their respective fields. They currently serve on Stone’s senior management team and are well positioned to take on these new executive roles, as well as continue to lead Stone’s Agrochemical Fate and Exposure and Environmental Modeling teams.

“John and Mike bring experience and complementary talents that will take Stone to the next level of quality, innovation, and responsiveness that our clients expect to see,” said Chris. “They are supported by an amazing team of professionals who are passionate about the work they perform and make Stone a great place to work. Personally, I am looking forward to contributing on number of different levels as Stone Environmental moves onto this new chapter.”

David commented, “For me, the last 20+ years working at Stone have been an incredible and rewarding experience. In 1995, I was thrilled to lead and grow our GIS services with the help of some incredibly talented folks. It has been an amazing time for this technology’s explosion. I feel confident with John and Mike at Stone’s helm that over the next 25 years they will take our scientists, technology, and clients to new levels.”

This announcement comes after several years of thoughtful succession planning. Over the course of the last 25 years, Chris and David have worked relentlessly to develop a company committed to scientific integrity, innovation, and a focus on client needs. Through their leadership, Stone has grown to an interdisciplinary team of over 40 scientists, engineers, modelers, application developers, and project managers. The first step in our leadership transition began in January 2016, when Chris and David led the effort to make Stone Environmental a 100% employee-owned company. July 1 marks another major milestone, as Chris and David step down from their executive roles and hand over the reins to Stone’s next generation of leadership.

As we enter our 25th year in business and begin this new chapter, all of us at Stone remain committed to the company’s vision and will continue to do what we do best: provide our clients with scientific tools, information, and analyses to help solve environmental challenges with integrity and a spirit of innovation. During this transition period and beyond please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.