Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announces photo contest winners

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

June 28, 2017

Contact:

Ashley Brenon Jowett

Phone: 802.447.5019

Fax: 802.447.5214

[email protected]

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Announces Winners of SVMC Orthopedics Active Lifestyle Photo Contest

BENNINGTON, VT—June 28, 2017—Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is proud to announce the winners of the SVMC Orthopedics Active Lifestyle Photo Contest. Awards were presented before a crowd of 100 attendees at an SVMC Orthopedics Open House the evening of Wednesday, June 22.

The contest drew nearly 70 entries between January and April. Participants’ photos were judged based on creativity, photographic quality, genuineness, connection to local community, and relation to an active life. Judges included Jonathan Cluett, MD, and a team from SVMC Orthopedics; local artist Rita Dee; and photographer Greg Nesbit. They selected nine winning photos.

Samantha Vosburgh from North Bennington, VT, won First Place and $150 for her photo Sunset Bliss, pictured above, which was taken at Gale Meadow Pond in Londonderry, VT. Virginia Haynes from Bennington, VT, and Jennifer Mardus from Shaftsbury, VT, took Second and Third Place, respectively.

Honorable Mentions were awarded to:

• Jessica Bachiochi from Arlington, VT

• Michael Beach from Shaftsbury, VT

• Silvia Cassano from Bennington, VT

• Bruce Squiers from Salem, NY

• Courtney Volski from Arlington, VT

• Andrea Wheeler from Bennington, VT

SVMC’s Facebook followers selected two winners for the People’s Choice Award. Allison Mazza from Wilmington, VT, won First Place and a prize of $300 in the category for her photo Hike with Mom taken on Cascades Trail, North Adams, MA. Lisa Hagadorn from Hoosick Falls, NY, won Second Place in the People’s Choice category for her photo Dare to Jump taken on Mt. Greylock, Adams, MA.

The photos are on display at the SVMC Orthopedics office at 332 Dewey Street, which has undergone a complete renovation. To view an album of winners’ photos, search #ActiveSVHC at facebook.com.

SVMC Orthopedics includes five board-certified physicians and two associate providers, all of whom are members of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. The practice offers preventive and non-surgical treatments, minimally invasive surgery, and surgery for sports injuries, painful joints, and complicated fractures. Orthopedic surgeons with SVMC Orthopedics execute complete joint replacements, rotator cuff repair, and surgeries on hands, wrists, feet, and ankles. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 802-442-6314 or visit svhealthcare.org/orthopedics.