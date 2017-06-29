 

Scott continues efforts to ensure federal health care reform protects Vermonters

Jun. 29, 2017

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott
June 27, 2017

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT CONTINUES EFFORTS TO ENSURE FEDERAL HEALTH CARE REFORM PROTECTS VERMONTERS AND COVERAGE GAINS
Sends Letter to Senate Leaders Regarding U.S. Senate Health Care Bill

Montpelier, Vt. – Today, Governor Phil Scott sent the following letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer regarding the Senate’s consideration of the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

Governor Scott remains concerned over the harmful impact this legislation could have on Vermonters, including provisions in the bill relating to the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“Vermont has achieved great success in providing near universal coverage, having one of the lowest uninsured rates and highest performing health systems in the nation. Any legislation passed by Congress must protect the progress we’ve made in health care,” said Gov. Scott. “Neither bill, in their current form, meets these standards and both would be harmful to our state and our people if passed. I therefore cannot support the current bills and have urged Congress to delay action and work with the states to address our concerns.”

