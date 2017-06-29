Pittsford woman pleads guilty to social security fraud

News Release — U.S. Department of Justice

June 27, 2017

Contact:

(802) 951-6725

Fax: (802) 951-6540

Connie Forrest Pleads Guilty To Social Security Fraud

The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Connie Forrest, 56, of Pittsford, pleaded guilty today in United States District Court in Burlington to a charge of Social Security fraud. Chief U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss released Forrest on conditions pending sentencing, which has been scheduled for October 20.

On June 12, 2017, the United States Attorney filed a criminal information against Forrest and she pleaded guilty to that charge today. According to the information and court records, beginning in about 1994, Forrest became disabled and began receiving monthly Supplemental Security Income benefits

from the Social Security Administration. The SSI program provides stipends to low-income individuals who are 65-years-old or older; are blind; or are disabled. Applicants for SSI have to certify that their income and assets are below threshold levels, and are under a continuous duty to inform the Social

Security Administration of changes in their financial circumstances that could affect their eligibility for continued SSI benefits.

In court today, Forrest admitted that, between about 2009 and early 2016, she concealed from SSA the fact that she maintained employment as a nurse aide, and earned substantial income (which the Government asserted was more than $470,000) from that employment. As a result of Forrest’s deception, SSA paid her more than $79,000 in SSI benefits that she was not entitled to receive.

Forrest faces up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. Her actual sentence will be determined with reference to federal sentencing guidelines.

This case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General of the SSA.

Forrest is represented by Peter Langrock. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.