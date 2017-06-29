Montpelier Alive releases July 3 parade lineup

News Release — Montpelier Alive

June 28, 2017

Contact:

Ashlea Smith

662-279-6566

[email protected]

MONTPELIER ALIVE RELEASES AMAZING JULY 3RD PARADE LINEUP

Parade Competition to Feature LIVE Spectator Voting

Montpelier Alive is pleased to release one of the most interesting, artistic and fun July 3rd Independence Day Celebration Parade lineups in years. The new Union Mutual July 3rd Parade Competition, which will award two $1000 prizes, has people excited about the parade this year. “We are impressed by the creativity and effort that competitors are putting into the parade competition,” says David Markow, President of the Montpelier Alive Board of Directors. Entries like River Rock School’s student made chariots, Donna Sherman’s team of miniature horses, Vermont Mutual’s Surfing USA float and Montpelier High School’s Earth Group band being pulled on a trailer by the Vermont Compost mules are certain to be crowd favorites. Parade spectators will also enjoy the performing talents of the Midnight Capers Morris Dancers, the Kellogg-Hubbard Library Book Cart Drill Team, PanAshe’ International Steel Drum band, the Step ‘n’ Time Dancers, Kidfest/All Together Now’s menagerie of music, puppetry, cycling and stilt walking and many more. Parade spectators can vote for their favorite entries at montpelieralive.org/parade from 6-8 pm during the event.

Even parade participants who aren’t in the competition have gone all out for this year’s parade. Community National Bank is creating a Jurassic Park themed float complete with dinosaurs and park rangers, Capital Community Church is preparing to roll an 8 foot beach ball through the parade, and the downtown store Yarn’s knitted car is nearing completion. According to Lee Youngman, owner of Yarn, she has wanted to yarn bomb a car for the parade for years so she took advantage of the momentum created by the yarn bombing for the film festival and was able to recruit enough crafters to make it possible. Youngman said, “ We’ve got about ten people contributing to the actual work, and several others who have agreed to march with us. Now that the basic work is done, I hope to make it an annual event with a theme each year.”

The Union Mutual Parade Competition winners will be determined by judges and LIVE spectator voting. Judge scores and LIVE spectator voting will each count for 50% of the total score for each entry.

Dan Nietupski whose personal motto is “leave no trace” and his colleague Martha Nowlan who studied Environmental Policy, Planning, and Law at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry are both excited to represent Suncommon as judges for the first ever Union Mutual July 3rd Parade Competition. Nietupski and Nowlan will be joined by Shannon Lee Gilmour and Jon Skates. Gilmour of Montpelier, VT is an emerging artist and designer who works primarily with post-consumer plastic, and who strives to inspire conversations about the reuse of man made products through her sculptural work. According to Gilmour, “Plastic is forever, and together, we can make forever positive for people, planet, and prosperity.” Skates is the assistant general manager of Casella Waste Management in Montpelier.

The LIVE vote portion of this competition is exciting because it gives spectators the chance to actively and immediately participate in the competition. The LIVE vote will be open from 6-8 pm on July 3rd at montplieralive.org/parade. Voting takes less than 30 seconds, and can be done from any smartphone, tablet or computer. The parade will be broadcast live on ORCA Channel 15 and television viewers will be encouraged to vote. Winners will be announced from the Main Stage on the State House Lawn at 9:15 pm just before the fireworks.

This year’s parade route will start at the Spring Street roundabout and travel down Main Street and then State Street, in front of the State House, and end just before Bailey Avenue. Parade viewing is best on Main Street and State Street and the State House Lawn.