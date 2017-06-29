Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Lauren Hierl: Reflecting on Vermont’s legislative session and next steps
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Lauren Hierl, the political director for Vermont conservation voters. She lives in Montpelier.Now that our state’s budget impasse and legislative session have wrapped up, it’s time to take stock of what happened at the Statehouse on key Vermont priorities like clean water, protecting communities from toxic chemicals, maintaining the health of our forests and climate action. The disappointing short answer is: not much.
As the Trump administration and their allies work to dismantle programs and policies Vermonters hold dear – including pledging to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, calling to dramatically cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency, rolling back basic protections for air and water, and more – many Vermonters are rightly calling on our state leaders to step up.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch are standing up for our environmental values in Washington, and we’re grateful for their leadership. However, given the federal administration and congressional leadership’s anti-environment agenda, we know that actions needed to protect our planet and people must happen at the state and local level.
We need our state government to be a backstop to these federal threats so we can ensure all Vermonters have healthy air, water and land – all of which are essential to a healthy economy. Perhaps that’s why many of us left this year’s Vermont legislative session disappointed that so few environmental bills were enacted. In fact, in several cases, action taken by the Scott administration or Legislature will actually undermine progress on making the essential transition to a clean energy economy.
To start with the few positive steps taken by the Legislature on the environment, we did see some new funding allocated for clean water projects for the next two years. This was a step forward, but we are still left looking for sustainable, long-term funding to ensure we meet our clean water goals. In addition, we were dismayed by the Legislature’s last-minute decision to divert money intended for water funding to pay debt service on a housing bond. Both clean water and affordable housing are important, and the Legislature should adequately fund both state priorities.
The Legislature also worked on legislation to respond to the toxic PFOA contamination of water supplies in North Bennington and other communities. They enacted one important step, championed by Sens. Brian Campion and Dick Sears, which will allow the state to recover the significant costs of connecting PFOA-contaminated wells to a public water supply from the party responsible for the contamination. Unfortunately, other much-needed steps to prevent and respond to toxic contamination stalled out in the final days of the session. These policies include better coordination among state agencies, testing for certain toxic chemicals in private drinking water wells, and improving the Chemicals of High Concern to Children Program to better protect Vermont children from harmful chemicals in kids’ products. Next year we’ll be pushing for stronger protections for Vermont families from toxic chemicals in our drinking water and products in our homes.
Given the federal administration and congressional leadership’s anti-environment agenda, we know that actions needed to protect our planet and people must happen at the state and local level.
Another initial step forward was legislation passed by the House that would require Act 250 – our state’s land use and development law – to consider the impact of large development projects on Vermont’s highest priority forest blocks and wildlife habitat connectivity areas. The Public Service Board considers this issue when reviewing renewable energy projects, but it has not yet been a consideration for other types of development. The bill will be in front of the Senate for consideration next year.
On the critical issue of global warming and the transition to a clean energy economy, we heard encouraging statements but await significant action from the Scott administration and Legislature. The Legislature passed a bill that would ensure Vermont maintains the current energy efficiency standards for appliances, even if the Trump administration tries to roll them back. Key leaders in the House introduced legislation to put a price on carbon pollution while dramatically cutting other taxes, which awaits action. The Vermont House and Senate also each passed a resolution that pledges to keep Vermont on track to meet our climate and clean energy goals —which would help us do our part toward achieving the goals established in the Paris Climate Accord. Gov. Scott, along with several mayors and business leaders, also pledged support for achieving the Vermont and Paris climate goals.
Unfortunately, the Scott administration has taken several concerning steps that will actually make it harder to reach our climate goals. For one, he called to significantly cut funding for energy efficiency. The cheapest energy is the energy we never have to buy. By helping Vermonters and businesses cut their energy use and save money, we also reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. We should be doubling down on energy efficiency investments, not rolling them back.
The Scott administration also supported a rule proposed by the Public Service Board that would make it very difficult, if not impossible, to build large-scale renewable wind energy projects in Vermont. Taking renewable technologies off the table is exactly the wrong direction for our state if we are truly committed to meeting our climate and renewable energy goals.
The Legislature also passed a giveaway to the fossil fuel industry by authorizing funding for the heating oil industry to train employees. This was a missed opportunity to invest in our growing clean energy sector, which is adding well-paying, accessible jobs that attract young workers – a goal everyone agrees on. Investing in the fossil fuel industry is a step backward and out of sync with state policies and goals.
At a time of unprecedented threats from the federal government to programs that protect our air, land and water, we expect and deserve stronger leadership than we’ve seen so far from Gov. Scott and the Legislature. We need our state leaders to step up and enact the policies and funding it will take to ensure that Vermonters have clean water, safe products in our homes, healthy forests and a thriving clean energy economy.
Recent Stories
NRC: Vermont Yankee can send tainted water…
Judge’s ruling keeps McAllister trial on track…
St. Albans opiate treatment hub opens in…
Man denies killing college student over $6,000…
Woman guilty of aggravated murder in double…
UPDATED: Scott appoints Greshin to top budget-writing…