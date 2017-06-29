Lake Champlain-Richelieu River study board public meetings July 11-13

News Release — University of Vermont

June 27, 2017

Contact:

Jeff Wakefield

[email protected]

802-578-8830

International Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Study Board to hold public meetings July 11-13, 2017

The International Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Study Board (the Study Board) has released its draft Work Plan, available for public feedback until July 28, 2017. The Study Board will host public meetings in Vermont, Québec and New York in July to share information about the study and seek public input on the draft Work Plan.

The Study Board was appointed by the International Joint Commission to undertake the work outlined in the 2013 Plan of Study Option B, to more fully explore the causes, impacts, risks, and solutions to mitigate flooding in the Lake Champlain-Richelieu River basin. UVM Geography Professor Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux serves on the Study Board and is the U.S. co-chair of its Public Advisory Group.

The study’s main objectives are to:

• Develop and recommend the implementation of a bi-national, real-time flood forecasting and flood inundation mapping system to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of floods.

• Recommend measures – structural and non-structural – to mitigate flooding and the impact of flooding throughout the basin.

• Determine public, community and stakeholder desirability of the proposed measures to mitigate flooding and the impact of flooding throughout the basin.

The public comment period begins today, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 and will continue until midnight on Friday, July 28, 2017. Members of the public are encouraged to submit comments on the Work Plan, either online at www.participateijc.org/champlain-richelieu or by email at [email protected].

Additionally, members of the public are encouraged to attend the public meetings and chat with Study members.

Public meetings will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, July 11: Public Meeting in Burlington, Vermont. The University of Vermont, Davis Center, Livak Ballroom 590 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05405

• 6:00pm, Informal discussion with Study members

• 7:00pm- 9:00pm, Public Meeting

Wednesday, July 12: Thursday, July 13: Public Meeting in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. Corporation du Fort St-Jean, Pavillon Dextraze (salle Grand Fort) 15, rue Jacques-Cartier N, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec J3B 8R8

• 6:00pm–Informal discussion with Study members

• 7:00pm-9:00pm — Public Meeting

Wednesday, July 13: Public Meeting Public Meeting in Plattsburgh, New York. State University of New York, Yokum Hall Room 208 101 Broad St, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

• 6:00pm–Informal discussion with Study members

• 7:00pm to 9:00pm–Public Meeting

The International Joint Commission is committed to engaging the public in the Lake Champlain- Richelieu River study on an ongoing basis through the Study Board’s Public Advisory Group (PAG). The PAG will be binational and members will represent various areas of interest and regions across the Lake Champlain-Richelieu River basin. and the PAG, visit the Study Board’s website: http://ijc.org/en_/LCRR.

Additional Contacts:

Maryse Sohier, Canada (after July 4th 2017) Canadian Study Manager Phone: 418-648-3738?Email: [email protected]

Robert Flynn, U.S.A. U.S. Study Manager Phone: 603-226-7824 Email: [email protected]