Green Mountain Transit hosts diaper drive

June 28, 2017

Mark A. Sousa

[email protected]

802-864-2282

Montpelier, VT– As part of a continued community outreach effort, Green

Mountain Transit (GMT) is hosting a diaper-drive event to benefit Family Center of Washington County. “GMT is always striving to do our part in the community,” says General Manager, Mark A Sousa. “When the opportunity arose to work with Family Center of Washington County, we recognized the potential to make a huge impact for an organization in need.”

The Family Center of Washington County provides services and resources to all children and families in the Washington County region. They are one of Vermont’s state-designated network of Parent Child Centers. Diapers are one of the many benefits provided to families in need and programs such as WIC and other Government programs do not cover them.

Claire Kendall, Co Executive Director of Family Center of Washington County

says, “More and more young families living in Central Vermont today are really struggling to make ends meet. At the Family Center of Washington County, a large percentage of families we work with are receiving financial assistance, and often times money runs tight at the end of the month. Many a parent has to choose between buying food or diapers for their babies…that’s where our community comes in. Please help these families stretch their resources by donating diapers today… thank you so much for your support of the Family Center, where It’s Always About the Family.”

Many families struggle with daily transportation needs. Along with the diaperdrive, GMT is also donating Single Fare bus passes to help with this critical need.

Between June 21 – June 30, diaper drop-boxes can be found at Montpelier

Shaw’s, Berlin Shaw’s, and at our GMT Office (6088 VT Route 12). If you are

unable to donate at these locations, consider a one-time or recurring donation on-line at: fcwcvt.org/donate/

On June 30, Froggy 100.9 will broadcast LIVE from Family Center of Washington County, Listen-in between 3-6PM to learn more about this amazing organization.

