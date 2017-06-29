Crops and Soils Field Day looks at innovation

News Release — University of Vermont

June 28, 2017

Media Contact:

Susan Brouillette

(800) 639-2130 (within Vermont) or (802) 524-6501, ext. 432

E-mail: [email protected]

FIELD DAY OFFERS FIRST-HAND LOOK AT CROPS AND SOILS INNOVATION

Alburgh–On July 27 farmers and ag service providers will gather at the Borderview Research Farm in Alburgh for the tenth annual Crops and Soils Field Day.

This day-long event provides an opportunity to check out the latest in equipment, ideas and research of the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program, host for the day. In keeping with the field day’s theme, “A Decade of Innovation–Germination–Application,” the day’s activities will show how the program is tackling challenges faced by Vermont farmers through researching new crops and new approaches to farming in northern New England. Tours will be offered of research trials and sessions ranging from pasture management to precision agriculture as well as commercial production of new crops with tastings of end-products from crop research.

Registrations will be accepted through July 21 online at www.regonline.com/2017cropsfieldday or by phone. Contact Susan Brouillette (ext. 432) or Heather Darby (ext. 437) at (800) 639-2130 (toll-free within Vermont) or (802) 524-6501. Anyone requiring a disability-related accommodation to attend is asked to call no later than July 13.

A catered lunch is included in the fee, which is $10 for farmers, $25 for non-farmers. Certified Crop Adviser credits are available.

On-site check-in gets underway at 9:15 a.m. with a guided tour starting at 10 a.m. Participants will tour the more than 3,000 plots of research trials focused on cereal grain and soybean varieties; reduced tillage in silage corn; innovative crops such as hemp, dry beans, hops and milkweed; and cover crops and other soil health trials for forages and perennial grasses, vegetable and field crops.

Afternoon sessions will focus on perennial forages and pasture management; flame weeding technology for vegetables and hops; a look at hemp for fiber arts and CBD (Cannabidiol) oil; new no-till and cover crop equipment; milkweed floss production; and hop yard pest management.