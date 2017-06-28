Winooski offering courtesy parking spaces

News Release — City of Winooski

June 27, 2017

Contact:

John Audy

802 655 6410

[email protected]

The City of Winooski Now Offering “15-Minute Courtesy Parking Spaces”

The City of Winooski is pleased to announce the introduction of “15-minute courtesy parking spaces” – an updated parking option which improves access to Downtown Winooski for our residents, neighbors, and visitors who park for fifteen minutes or less. Winooski City Council approved this change under Chapter 15, Section 19(C) of the City’s Code of Ordinances, a decision which improves the use of free spaces, removes spaces that have proven ineffective, and designates new 15-minute courtesy parking spaces which no longer require the use of the parking kiosks. In addition, a new kiosk and handicap parking space have been installed to increase access to general Downtown parking.

The City of Winooski is currently working to include an interactive map which shows the exact location of these spaces and kiosks, which will be featured on winooskivt.org/parking.

The City of Winooski believes these changes will support our business community and improve the overall experience of our residents, neighbors, and visitors.