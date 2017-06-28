News Release — Vermont Land Trust

June 26, 2017

Contact:

Elise Annes

(802) 522-9855

[email protected]

Vermont Land Trust Announces President Search

Montpelier – The Vermont Land Trust has announced that is conducting a search for a president to lead the nationally recognized conservation organization.

In May, Gil Livingston, who has served the Vermont Land Trust for 26 years, the past 10 as president, announced he will be leaving the organization at the end of 2017 to continue meaningful conservation work in the national arena.

The land trust is seeking a collaborative leader and strategic thinker who is passionate about peoples’ connection to the land. The president will build on the organization’s success and envision new ways to further its mission of connecting people to the land through conservation and stewardship.

The Vermont Land Trust is a national leader in the land conservation movement. It has conserved approximately 570,000 acres or about 10 percent of Vermont’s land, including many working farms and large stretches of forestland.

Those interested in learning more about the position can visit vlt.org/president or contact the land trust’s external search partner, Beth Gilpin Consulting, at [email protected]. The application deadline is July 31, 2017.