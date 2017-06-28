Comment Policy
Terje Anderson: Scott needs to take action in opposing the Senate health care bill
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Terje Anderson, a retired health policy advocate working for many years in Vermont and Washington DC on HIV/AIDS, disability policy, Medicaid and Medicare, public health infrastructure, global health and related issues. He has served on advisory committees for the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Health Resources Services Agency, as well as on the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS. He is currently the Democratic National Committeeman from Vermont and lives in Montgomery.
Gov. Scott says he opposes the Republican Senate health care bill.
What is he going to do to stop it?
It was encouraging to see Republican Gov. Phil Scott publicly announce earlier this week that he opposes the proposal by Republican Senate leaders and President Trump to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act. His public statement about the potential impact of the legislation on Vermont’s health care system and state budget shows that he understands what is at risk in this debate.
The so-called “Better Care Reconciliation Act” would do immense damage to the Medicaid program that provides essential coverage for about one third of Vermonters, impose higher premiums for insurance policies that provide less coverage, weaken patient protections in both the individual and employer provided insurance markets, prevent Planned Parenthood from being paid for health services they provide for countless underserved Americans, and undermine public health programs that protect everyone.
Gov. Scott is absolutely correct when he talks about “the harmful impact the legislation would have on Vermonters” and the potential to undermine Vermont’s record of “providing near universal coverage.”
But if Gov. Scott really wants to protect Vermont and Vermonters from this bill, he needs to do much more than simply make a statement for the in-state press about his reasons for opposing the legislation.
Most of us in Vermont are not in any position to influence what the U.S. Senate is going to do on this proposal to destroy much of the health care safety net in the country. Sens. Leahy and Sanders will continue to fight the legislation – our calls and letters aren’t needed to convince them. (Although thanking them for their stance never hurts.)
But Gov. Scott potentially has much more opportunity to influence the process. As a Republican governor, he has access and credibility with many of the Republican senators whose votes will be crucial to the future of health care.
I spent a decade in Washington working on health policy and advocacy efforts, and saw over and over again how much impact governors can have when they weigh in on legislation affecting the way health care operates in this country. Because sitting governors have tremendous hands-on expertise in administering these programs, policy makers and legislators listen when they speak.
Because sitting governors have tremendous hands-on expertise in administering these programs, policy makers and legislators listen when they speak.
If Gov. Scott is really concerned about protecting Vermont (and the rest of the country) from this misguided proposal, he needs to start taking additional action.
Has he picked up the phone to call fellow New England Republican Susan Collins to encourage her to stand up for women’s health services and for Medicaid? Has he spoken with Sens. Pat Toomey (R-PA), Shelly Moore Capito (R- WV), and Rob Portman (R-OH)…. all of whom represent Medicaid expansion states like Vermont that are facing an opiate emergency that would be made worse by this legislation? Has he thought about the impact he could have calling potentially wavering senators like Sens. Dean Heller (R-NV), Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) or Cory Gardner (R-CO) and sharing his perspectives as a Republican governor on why passing the McConnell/Trump proposal would be so bad for state governments?
All of these senators and their senior staff would gladly accept a call from a sitting Republican governor like Phil Scott.
Is Gov. Scott going to sign on to letters from other governors raising their concerns or, better yet, send his own letter to all 100 senators outlining the problems with the legislation? Is he preparing an analysis to be shared with senators of exactly how damaging elements of this bill would be to state governments and to people in every state in the country? Is he working with other Republican governors to mobilize opposition? Is he encouraging Republican state legislators (in Vermont and elsewhere) to similarly weigh in?
It is all fine and good that Gov. Scott issued a statement back home in blue Vermont opposing the bill introduced by the Republican leadership on behalf of President Trump. But if it is to truly be anything more than meaningless home state posturing for political purposes, he needs to follow up by quickly taking concrete actions that could actually influence the outcome.
I would love to the see the governor spend the next week in Washington – walking the halls of the Capitol buttonholing Republican senators, speaking out in front of the national media about the reasons that Republican Governor opposes this bill, giving visible voice to Republicans and Governors who oppose the misguided McConnell/Trump legislation. The impact would be far greater than anything else he might spend doing during a summer week in Montpelier.
The fate of the legislation hangs on a simple question of whether at least three Republican senators will have the courage and good sense to oppose it. Tens of thousands of Vermonters, and millions of Americans, need Gov. Phil Scott to use the unique access his position as a Republican governor gives him to help protect us from this misguided and extreme proposal.
