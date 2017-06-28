Shantigar Foundation launches summer workshops

News Release — Shantigar Foundation

June 27, 2017

Contact:

Josh Adler

[email protected]

SHANTIGAR FOUNDATION LAUNCHES 2017 SUMMER WORKSHOPS:

THE OCEAN WITHIN: TOOLS FOR ART AND ACTION IN DARK TIMES

Rowe, MA (June 27, 2017)—The Shantigar Foundation has launched its 2017 summer season of workshops entitled, “The Ocean Within: Tools for Art and Action in Dark Times.”

In dark times, what is right action?

The Shantigar Foundation is offering a series of workshops that enable participants to enhance their effectiveness in the world by reflecting on what constitutes right action in dark times. To do this requires listening to your inner voice—whether you are doing creative work or community organizing. We also need to connect with the voices of others in our local communities and across boundaries of culture, class, gender, and ethnicity.

Shantigar workshops combine meditation and other practices to build awareness with artistic disciplines, bodywork, and tools for social action, taught by extraordinary master teachers. Participants will explore powerful techniques for unleashing new ideas and actions and learn how to make the creative process work for transformative social change. All workshops take place at the Shantigar Foundation’s beautiful old farm in the hills of Western Massachusetts. Weekend workshops include delicious, organic meals and a range of housing options.

Jean-Claude van Itallie, a legendary playwright and Shantigar’s founder, says of this year’s theme—The Ocean Within: “By becoming more conscious of the workings of our own minds and hearts—the ocean within—and by learning essential spiritual and creative techniques, we can become more confident in making our contribution to the world’s crying needs.”

Nine workshops will be offered from June 23rd to September 30th. For a complete schedule of workshops with descriptions and faculty bios, please visit www.shantigar.org or call (413) 339‑4332.

2017 SUMMER WORKSHOPS – SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS

Meditation in Action, Writing and Performing July 21st- 23rd

Legendary playwright and Shantigar founder Jean-Claude van Itallie will lead participants in unique performance and writing exercises, sitting and walking meditation in nature, and the “games of transformation” described in his recent book, Tea with Demons. Jean-Claude says of this time and this workshop, “Now the unthinkable has happened. We need to think differently and act from a deeper place in our bodies. This workshop offers gentle, powerful techniques to clear obstacles that prevent us from taking creative action as our clearest best selves.” Through the potent blend that propels this workshop, participants will learn to think more fluidly, less in categories, and to act more spontaneously. Everyone is welcome. Come if you are writer, teacher, performer, social activist, or have any new step you long to take more confidently.

Building Our Power – Mindful Action for Radical Social Change August 18th- 20th

This workshop approaches movement building “from the inside out.” Reconnecting with your own humanity is at the root of broader social change. What is your best and highest role? How will you join your sense of purpose with the calling of others as an artist, community organizer, or volunteer? “When action is required, but helplessness and frustration abound, this is the time to step back and reflect on our goals and how to remain positive and engaged,” says Deb Katz, executive director of CAN, a regional grassroots group committed to replacing aging nuclear reactors with sustainable energy solutions. Deb will co-lead this weekend workshop with Syrus Marcus Ware, an artist, activist, and scholar based in Toronto where he is the facilitator-designer for the Cultural Leaders Lab, and Michael Beer, executive director of Nonviolence International, a global human rights organization now training activists in Burma, Kosovo, and Tiber. Participants will explore creative approaches for individual discovery and learn practical applications from other civic and cultural movements, including strategy development and how to influence legislators, funders, and community leaders. You’ll return inspired and equipped to take action.

Zazenkai – Sitting and Walking in the Soto Zen Tradition August 26th

“Zazen is the art of non-thinking. Zazenkai means – to congregate for meditation.” Join Eishin Ikeda-Roshi, Soto Zen priest and resident teacher of Valley Zendo, for a day-long practice of sitting and walking in the fields and woods of Shantigar. Beginning and advanced meditators are encouraged to meditate for the sake of just sitting and walking, without trying to gain anything or make anything go away. See whether you would like to bring zazen practice into your daily life. Join for some or all of the day. (This workshop offered at no charge. Donations gratefully accepted.)

Weekend workshops start at 3:00 pm on Friday and end at 1:00 pm on Sunday. The $522 fee includes organic meals. Scholarships are available for students and people in need. Participants can choose from lodging or free tenting at Shantigar or stay at local bed-and-breakfasts.

For more information about Shantigar workshops, scholarships, lodging options, and personal retreats, please call or email: (413) 339‑4332, or [email protected].