Sanders statement on Senate Republican health care bill score

News Release — Sen. Bernie Sanders
June 26, 2017
Contact:
Sanders Statement on CBO Score of Senate Republican Health Care Bill
WASHINGTON, June 26 – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) issued the following statement after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported that the Senate Republican health care plan would raise the number of people without health insurance by 22 million:
“Throwing 22 million Americans off of health insurance, raising premiums for older Americans, defunding Planned Parenthood and giving $231 billion in tax breaks to the top 2 percent is a cynical and immoral proposal. The reality is that this so-called ‘health care’ bill is nothing more than a massive transfer of wealth from working families to the very rich. All of us, including Republicans whose constituents depend on Medicaid to survive, must work together to see that this bill is defeated. Our job today is to improve the Affordable Care Act, not destroy it.”