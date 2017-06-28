Ribbon cutting for updated Rutland Regional Emergency Department

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center

June 27, 2017

Media Contact:

Peg Bolgioni

802.772.2843 or 802.353.3696

[email protected]

Ribbon Cutting for newly expanded and renovated Rutland Regional Emergency Department

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2017

Time: 10am-11am

Location: Emergency Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Directions: Head east on Allen Street, make right at light onto Stratton Road, follow signs to Emergency Department. Look for Emergency Room entrance.

Details: After 18 months- and three construction phases-$6 million expansion and renovation of Rutland Regional’s Emergency Department is finally complete.

• 2000 feet of new construction

• Completed partial renovations of current 13,657 sq. ft. space

• New wing addition includes five dedicated and discreet private behavioral

health treatment rooms with windows to provide natural light for patients.

• An additional behavioral health room for children is also located within the department.

• New Security Office with addition of multiple security cameras.

• New corridor features a nursing station and staff support areas.

• Cardiac monitors in all ED rooms to promote flow and support any patient acuity

• Project was designed with input from the ED staff

Goal of Project:

• Improved workflow.

• Improving patient safety/ privacy.

• More efficient use of space.

Confirmed Speakers:

• Tom Huebner, CEO & President of Rutland Regional

• Vermont Governor Phil Scott

• Rutland Mayor David Allaire

• Susan Elliot, representative from Congressman Peter Welch’s Office

• Dr. Todd Gregory, Medical Director, Emergency Department

• Kevin Mullin, President of the Green Mountain Care Board

Following event, guides will be available to give tours of the facility.

If there are other questions please feel free to contact me: 802.353.3696.