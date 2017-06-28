ECFiber announces speed increase with no price increases

News Release — ECFiber

June 27, 2017

Contact:

Irv Thomae

Office: (802) 763-2262

[email protected]

[email protected]

ECFIBER ANNOUNCES THIRD SPEED INCREASE IN FOUR YEARS WITH NO PRICE INCREASES;

FURTHER INCREASES PLANNED

Royalton VT – June 27, 2017

ECFiber today announced that it has again increased its speeds by 40-100%, without increasing its prices. “Our Basic plan steps up from 10 to 17 Mbps; our Standard plan from 25 to 40 Mbps; our Ultra plan doubles from 100 to 200, and our ‘Wicked’ plan goes from 500 to 700” said Corey Klinck, ValleyNet’s* Chief Technical Officer. ECFiber’s speeds are symmetrical, meaning that download and upload speeds are equal. Symmetrical service is becoming essential for interactive Internet applications and for home businesses depending on cloud computing solutions.

“Since 2014, ECFiber has more than tripled its Basic speed and increased its higher tier speeds by as much as 10 times, all without increasing prices,” stated Carole Monroe, ValleyNet’s* CEO.

“We intend to continue increasing speeds each year to keep up with our subscribers’ increasing bandwidth needs. Next year all our speeds will again increase, with our basic speed increasing to 25 Mbps, which is the FCC’s definition of broadband service in non-rural areas. And later this

year we will introduce gigabit service (1,000 Mbps.)”

All schools, libraries and town institutions (town halls, police, fire, garages) in ECFiber’s coverage area receive ECFiber’s fastest speeds for $74 per month – competitive for-profit providers charge as much as $2,000 per month for similar services.

ECFiber’s Internet plans have no monthly data caps. An uncapped Internet environment encourages entrepreneurs and economic growth. Despite the trend toward instituting data caps among commercial Internet providers, ECFiber believes that caps are inconsistent with its mission as a community network. An unconstrained online environment frees businesses and individuals to be creative and innovative.