News Release — Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC

June 27, 2017

Contact:

Joseph L. Choquette III

802-225-5510

Attorney Tim Doherty Joins Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC

(Burlington, Vt.) Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Doherty, Jr. has joined the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC. He began work in the firm’s Burlington office in May.

Doherty worked for more than nine years in the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, where he supervised investigations and prosecuted federal crimes, including complex narcotics and white collar crimes. His work involved complicated mail, wire, tax, and bank fraud matters as well as multi-jurisdictional firearm and drug trafficking cases.

“I worked extensively with Tim while we were representing the federal government in the Department of Justice, and I am delighted to welcome him back to the private sector,” said Tristram J. Coffin, who served as U.S. Attorney in Vermont from 2009 to 2014 and now practices at DRM. “He’s an exceptional lawyer with a deep background in federal investigations and federal law, and that experience will be very valuable to clients who need our help in navigating complicated commercial and corporate disputes and complex federal litigation.”

Doherty is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and Yale Law School, and was a law clerk for Judge William K. Sessions III in the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont and Judge Peter W. Hall at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He was an associate in the Government Enforcement and White Collar Crime Practice Group at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2007. He is admitted to practice in Vermont and New York and in the federal districts of Vermont and Northern New York.

From offices located in Vermont and New Hampshire, more than 55 DRM attorneys represent regional, national and international entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, technology businesses and Fortune 100 companies. The legal services provided by the firm include bankruptcy and business restructuring, general business, captive insurance, energy and telecommunications, health law, intellectual property law, labor and employment, litigation, real estate and land use, environmental and tax law, and trust and estate planning, plus legislative and regulatory services through the firm’s Government and Public Affairs group. DRM is the exclusive member firm in Vermont for Lex Mundi – the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in more than 100 countries worldwide.